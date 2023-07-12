Technology News

Nothing Phone 2 vs iQoo Neo 7 Pro: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Nothing Phone 2 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 44,999.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 July 2023 20:13 IST
Nothing Phone 2 sports a dual rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary camera

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 2 sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ OLED display
  • iQoo Neo 7 Pro gets a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display
  • Both phones are equipped with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

Nothing Phone 2 launched in India on July 11, while the iQoo Neo 7 Pro debuted on July 4. Both phones are powered by Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and pack up to 12GB RAM. The Nothing Phone 2 uses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary rear sensor, whereas the iQoo Neo 7 Pro has a 50-megapixel Samsung GN5 primary rear sensor. The handsets share a major difference in their design elements. Nothing comes with a tweaked LED Glyph interface with a transparent rear panel. Here we compare the pricing and specifications of the Nothing Phone 2 with the iQoo Neo 7 Pro.

Nothing Phone 2 vs iQoo Neo 7 Pro price in India

Nothing Phone 2 will be available in three RAM and storage configurations with the base 8GB + 128GB variant priced at Rs. 44,999. Meanwhile, the 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 49,999, and the top-tier 12GB + 512GB variant gets a price tag of Rs. 54,999. The colour options of the phone include Dark Gray and White. It will go on sale in India from July 21 via Flipkart and other select retail outlets.

On the other hand, the iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs. 34,999 for the base 8GB+128GB RAM and storage configuration. Its 12GB+256GB variant is priced at Rs. 37,999. It will be available in Dark Storm and Fearless Flame colourways. The smartphone will go on sale via the company's online store, Amazon India, and retail outlets starting July 15.

Nothing Phone 2 vs iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G specifications, features

Starting with the display, the Nothing Phone 2 has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) LTPO OLED display with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It also offers a 240Hz touch sampling rate, SGS Low Blue Light support, and HDR10+ certifications. In comparison, the iQoo Neo 7 Pro comes with a slightly bigger display that measures 6.78 inches in size. It uses an AMOLED panel that offers full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 300Hz touch sampling rate.

Both smartphones are powered by Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and pack up to 12GB RAM. For software, the Nothing Phone 2 runs on Android 13-based Nothing OS 2.0 out-of-the-box, while the iQoo Neo 7 Pro runs on Android 13 with the company's Funtouch OS 13 skin on top.

For photos and videos, the Nothing Phone 2 sports a dual rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary camera with a 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX890 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS). The second sensor on the phone is a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a 1/2.76-inch Samsung JN1 sensor with EIS, a 114-degree field of view, and an f/2.2 aperture. Meanwhile, the iQoo Neo 7 Pro packs a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary Samsung GN5 sensor with an f/1.88 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle-camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

For selfies and video calls, the Nothing Phone 2 has a 32-megapixel camera with a 1/2.74-inch Sony IMX615 sensor with an f/2.45 aperture, whereas the iQoo Neo 7 Pro has a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.45 aperture.

Finally, the Nothing Phone 2 packs a 4,700mAh battery with support for 45W fast wired charging while the iQoo Neo 7 Pro comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 120W flash charging support. 

