Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Is This the Best Foldable Phone You Can Buy in India Right Now?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will go on sale in India on August 18.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 11 August 2023 19:41 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 was unveiled by the company on July 26

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 was launched by the company last month, and the foldable handset will go on sale in the country alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5 on August 18, the company confirmed on Friday. The latest foldable phones from the South Korean tech conglomerate were unveiled at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in Seoul, South Korea. This year, Samsung brought a few notable hardware upgrades to the Galaxy Z Flip 5 including the processor, hinge, and the outer screen.

Senior Reviewer Sheldon Pinto, who attended the recent Galaxy Unpacked event talks to guest host and Reviews Editor, Roydon Cerejo about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 on this week's episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. The two discuss the pros and cons of the phone, which we've covered in detail in our review of the smartphone which will be published on Gadgets 360 in the coming days.

Even if you want to buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 in India, you'll have to wait until next week — Samsung said on Friday that it has started to ship the new foldables to customers who pre-ordered them after they were launched in July. This year, customers who purchase the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will have access to a larger cover display which — unlike its closest competitor, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra — uses a widget-based design for external apps.

Under the hood is Qualcomm's custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy. This chipset was first introduced on the Samsung Galaxy S23 series of smartphones, and is a slightly overclocked version of the chipmaker's top-of-the-line offering that is found on other flagship phones launched this year.

Camera hardware on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 remains largely unchanged compared to the one its predecessor, and it appears that the majority of photo quality improvements will come from the improved chipset on the foldable phone. The Flex Mode will let you take higher quality selfies using the outer display that also doubles as a viewfinder. 

While the Galaxy Z Flip 5 has the same battery as its predecessor, the battery performance might not be as reliable as last year's model. You can read our detailed review of the phone to find out more about the handset. This year, Samsung has retained the same IPX8 rating for water resistance, which means that exposure to dust and dirt could cause issues for the handset in the long run.

David Delima
David Delima
David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Is This the Best Foldable Phone You Can Buy in India Right Now?
