Vivo X90 Pro is the company's most premium offering for the Indian smartphone market. Positioned as a successor to the Vivo X80 Pro, the Vivo X90 Pro gets upgrades in some areas, such as a bigger, better main and portrait camera. However, the company has also cut some corners that might not be as visible in the list of specifications until you carefully look at it. All of this, while increasing the price of the phone by Rs. 5,000 compared to the Vivo X80 Pro.

On this week's episode of the Gadgets 360 podcast Orbital, guest host Roydon Cerejo got together with resident smartphone expert Pranav Hegde — that's me — to discuss Vivo's latest flagship offering. We discussed the phone's positioning in India, what's new in the phone itself, and how it fares against the existing competition.

We start off with the Vivo X90 Pro's price in India and compare it to the Vivo X80 Pro's current price in India. There are some changes in the phone's design, and the vegan leather design has its positives. We further highlight the improvements in the Vivo X90 Pro's camera setup on the back, that misses out on one of the iconic X-series features, the gimbal stabilisation system. We also talk about the phone's overall performance, which was smooth and seamless. We were also surprised by how portrait mode selfies did not come out as well as we expected, especially as the selfie camera performance has always been a strong point of Vivo phones.

We then round up by talking about who should consider buying the Vivo X90 Pro, while discussing its pros and cons. The Vivo X80 Pro is still feels like a better deal despite having last year's SoC. The flagship from last year came with an LTPO display, an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, a periscope camera — all of which are missing on the Vivo X90 Pro. They also discussed the alternatives to the Vivo X90 Pro while addressing which one is best for what use case.

The Vivo X90 Pro has a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2800x1260-pixel resolution. The phone features a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM, 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage, and a 4,870mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. The phone has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX989 1-inch main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 50-megapixel portrait camera. There is a 32-megapixel front camera as well. The Vivo X90 Pro boots Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 out-of-the-box.

