1,300-Year-Old Gold Hoard Found Near Dutch Village Hints at Pagan Rituals

A gold and silver hoard near Hezingen reveals pagan rituals amid rising Christian influence in medieval Europe.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 February 2025 17:00 IST
1,300-Year-Old Gold Hoard Found Near Dutch Village Hints at Pagan Rituals

Photo Credit: Jan-Willem De Kort et al., Medieval Archaeology (2024)

A 1,300-year-old gold and silver hoard was discovered near Hezingen, Netherlands.

Highlights
  • 1,300-year-old gold hoard near Hezingen linked to pagan rituals
  • Coins, jewellery and relics hint at religious offerings over time
  • Site shows resistance to Christianisation in medieval Europe
A significant discovery has been made near the Dutch village of Hezingen, where a 1,300-year-old hoard of gold and silver has been unearthed. The site, located approximately 130 kilometers east of Amsterdam, is believed to have been used for pagan rituals. The artifacts include more than 100 gold and silver coins, jewelry and other valuables, indicating the presence of a religious offering site. The term "devil's money" was used by Christian missionaries at the time to condemn such practices, as per reports. Researchers believe the site may have been a place of worship in response to the growing influence of Christianity in the region.

Findings Indicate Pagan Ritual Practices

According to the study published in Medieval Archaeology, the discovery comprises multiple deposits of gold and silver, suggesting repeated offerings over time. The coins originate from various Frankish mints, dating back to the first half of the seventh century. Some jewelry pieces exhibit Germanic animal-style motifs, while others reflect Roman influences. The presence of large silver and gold fragments, possibly used as currency by weight, further indicates the site's significance. Geochemical analysis has also revealed traces of decayed bones, suggesting that animal sacrifices may have taken place alongside these offerings.

Historical Context and Archaeological Evidence

Jan-Willem de Kort, archaeologist at the Cultural Heritage Agency of the Netherlands and lead author of the study, stated to Live Science that the site was within an area traditionally linked to Saxon communities, although the term "Saxons" may have been a broad classification used by outsiders. The region was once near the Lower German Limes, a former boundary of the Roman Empire before its decline in the fifth century. Some local inhabitants may have served in the Roman auxiliary forces, but by the sixth and seventh centuries, the site appears to have been dedicated to pagan rituals.

Architectural Features and Ritual Significance

During excavations, a line of 14 postholes aligned with the east-west axis was identified. Some of the metal artifacts were found in these postholes, suggesting that they may have once held wooden posts used in rituals. De Kort suggested that the central posts could have supported a "holy pillar," a feature referenced in early Christian texts as an element of pagan worship. The alignment of these structures with the equinoxes indicates a possible connection to agricultural cycles, where offerings might have been made to ensure fertility and a successful harvest.

Christian Influence and Suppression of Pagan Practices

Historical records indicate that early Christian missionaries opposed these rituals. A ninth-century Saxon baptismal promise explicitly required converts to renounce "diobolgeldæ," or "devil's gold." This aligns with efforts by Christian rulers, such as Charlemagne, to eradicate pagan customs in the region. The persistence of such offerings despite these efforts suggests that some communities continued their traditional practices in defiance of Christian influence.

Cultural Significance of the Discovery

The artifacts provide valuable insights into the religious landscape of early medieval Europe. The hoard not only reflects the material wealth of the time but also highlights the resistance of local communities to the Christianisation process. The site near Hezingen represents one of the most well-preserved examples of pagan ritual practices from this period, offering a glimpse into the region's complex cultural and religious history. Further analysis of the artifacts and site may provide deeper understanding of the transition from pagan traditions to Christian dominance in medieval Europe.

Further reading: Archaeology, Medieval History, Pagan Rituals, Ancient Gold Hoard, Netherlands, Christianisation, Early Medieval Europe, Saxon History
1,300-Year-Old Gold Hoard Found Near Dutch Village Hints at Pagan Rituals
