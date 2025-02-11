Capcom has found critical acclaim and commercial success with its recent remakes of beloved Resident Evil games. A recent Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) listing suggests the publisher could be readying a fresh re-release of an older RE title. Resident Evil 5 has been rated by ESRB for the Xbox Series S/X. The game's latest classification points to a re-release in the works for current-generation consoles.

Resident Evil 5 Rated for Xbox Series S/X

As spotted by VGC, Resident Evil 5 has been classified by the ESRB for Xbox Series S/X consoles. The game has been rated ‘M' for Mature, containing “Blood and Gore, Intense Violence, Strong Language.”

While Capcom has not yet confirmed a re-release for Resident Evil 5 on Xbox Series S/X and PS5, the ESRB rating suggests the game could be remastered for current-gen consoles.

The latest ESRB classification comes after Resident Evil 6 was rated on website for Xbox Series S/X in January. Back-to-back rating listings for Resident Evil 6 and Resident Evil 5 suggest Capcom is looking to bring both games to current-gen consoles.

Resident Evil 5 was released on PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2009; the game made its way to PS4 and Xbox One consoles in 2016, before finally arriving on Nintendo Switch 2019. Resident Evil 6, on the other hand, launched on PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2012. A remastered version for PS4 and Xbox One arrived in 2016 and a Switch port in 2019. Both games could now be getting native PS5 and Xbox Series S/X ports, most likely with graphical enhancements.

Last year, Capcom confirmed that the next mainline entry in the Resident Evil series, expected to be Resident Evil 9, was under development. The new game in the survival-horror franchise would be helmed by Resident Evil 7: Biohazard director Koshi Nakanishi.

“We're making a new Resident Evil,” Nakanishi had said during Capcom Next showcase in July last year. “It was really difficult to figure out what to do after 7. But I found it, and to be honest it feels substantial.”

The last mainline game in the series, Resident Evil Village, was released in 2021.