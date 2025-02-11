Technology News
Resident Evil 5 Gets ESRB Rating for Xbox Series S/X, Suggesting Re-Release on Current-Gen Consoles

Capcom has not yet confirmed a re-release for Resident Evil 5 on Xbox Series S/X and PS5, but the ESRB rating suggests a remaster could be on its way.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 11 February 2025 15:50 IST
Resident Evil 5 Gets ESRB Rating for Xbox Series S/X, Suggesting Re-Release on Current-Gen Consoles

Photo Credit: Capcom

Resident Evil 5 was re-released on PS4 and Xbox One consoles in 2016

Highlights
  • Resident Evil 6 received ESRB rating for Xbox Series S/X last month, too
  • Capcom has not announced plans for a Resident Evil 5 re-release
  • Both Resident Evil 5 and Resident Evil 6 were ported to Nintendo Switch
Capcom has found critical acclaim and commercial success with its recent remakes of beloved Resident Evil games. A recent Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) listing suggests the publisher could be readying a fresh re-release of an older RE title. Resident Evil 5 has been rated by ESRB for the Xbox Series S/X. The game's latest classification points to a re-release in the works for current-generation consoles.

Resident Evil 5 Rated for Xbox Series S/X

As spotted by VGC, Resident Evil 5 has been classified by the ESRB for Xbox Series S/X consoles. The game has been rated ‘M' for Mature, containing “Blood and Gore, Intense Violence, Strong Language.”

While Capcom has not yet confirmed a re-release for Resident Evil 5 on Xbox Series S/X and PS5, the ESRB rating suggests the game could be remastered for current-gen consoles.

The latest ESRB classification comes after Resident Evil 6 was rated on website for Xbox Series S/X in January. Back-to-back rating listings for Resident Evil 6 and Resident Evil 5 suggest Capcom is looking to bring both games to current-gen consoles.

Resident Evil 5 was released on PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2009; the game made its way to PS4 and Xbox One consoles in 2016, before finally arriving on Nintendo Switch 2019. Resident Evil 6, on the other hand, launched on PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2012. A remastered version for PS4 and Xbox One arrived in 2016 and a Switch port in 2019. Both games could now be getting native PS5 and Xbox Series S/X ports, most likely with graphical enhancements.

Last year, Capcom confirmed that the next mainline entry in the Resident Evil series, expected to be Resident Evil 9, was under development. The new game in the survival-horror franchise would be helmed by Resident Evil 7: Biohazard director Koshi Nakanishi.

“We're making a new Resident Evil,” Nakanishi had said during Capcom Next showcase in July last year. “It was really difficult to figure out what to do after 7. But I found it, and to be honest it feels substantial.”

The last mainline game in the series, Resident Evil Village, was released in 2021.

Resident Evil 5

Resident Evil 5

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Shooter
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 3 (PS3), PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox 360, Xbox One, PC: Windows, Shield TV
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Resident Evil
PEGI Rating 18+
Resident Evil 6

Resident Evil 6

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Shooter
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 3 (PS3), PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox 360, Xbox One, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Resident Evil
PEGI Rating 18+
Further reading: Resident Evil 5, Resident Evil 6, ESRB, Capcom, Xbox Series, PS5
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
