Archaeologists Find Roman Artefacts in Spain’s Cova De Les Dones Cave

Archaeologists uncover Roman inscriptions and a coin in Spain’s Cova de les Dones, indicating ritual significance.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 10 February 2025 14:00 IST
Photo Credit: Levante-EMV/ A. Ruiz-Redondo, V. Barciela and X. Martorell

Archaeologists find Roman-era inscriptions and a coin in a flooded Spanish cave.

Highlights
  • Roman inscriptions and a coin found in Spain’s Cova de les Dones
  • The site was likely used for ritual offerings during Roman rule
  • Prehistoric rock art and Iron Age artefacts also discovered
Roman-era inscriptions and a coin have been discovered by archaeologists inside a partially flooded cave in Spain. The findings, estimated to be nearly 1,900 years old, suggest the site was used for ritual purposes. Researchers exploring the Cova de les Dones, located in eastern Spain, found a corroded Roman coin embedded in a fissure between the ceiling and a stalactite. Additionally, 15 inscriptions were identified, carved into the rock by inhabitants of the Iberian Peninsula during the Roman occupation. Experts believe these inscriptions and the placement of the coin indicate that the cave functioned as a sanctuary.

Discovery of Roman Artefacts in Cova de les Dones

As reported by Live Science, researchers exploring Cova de les Dones found a corroded Roman coin wedged between a crack in the ceiling and a stalactite. The coin, dated to the reign of Emperor Claudius between A.D. 41 and 54, was likely placed there as an offering. In addition to the coin, 15 inscriptions were found etched into the rock, believed to have been made during the Roman occupation of the Iberian Peninsula. Their meanings remain unclear, but experts suggest they indicate the cave was regarded as a sanctuary.

Historical Significance of the Cave

Findings from previous excavations indicate human activity in the cave dates back thousands of years. Iron Age ceramics and prehistoric rock art, including depictions of an auroch and a stag, have been documented. A study published in 2023 recorded over 110 cave paintings, some believed to be more than 24,000 years old due to overlapping cave bear claw marks.

Expert Analysis on the Discoveries

In an interview with Levante, Aitor Ruiz-Redondo, a professor of prehistory at the University of Zaragoza, stated that the inscriptions and the coin confirm the cave's continued use as a ritual site during the Roman period.

Further Exploration and Future Findings

The inscriptions are located approximately 200 metres from the cave's entrance. Cova de les Dones consists of a single chamber extending 500 metres and opening onto a steep canyon. Large sections remain unexplored, with researchers anticipating further discoveries in the coming years. Reports indicate that only a fraction of the prehistoric artwork has been studied in detail so far, leaving room for new insights into the site's extensive history.

 

