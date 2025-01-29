Technology News
New Supercomputer Set to Propel Electric Spacecraft Technology Forward

Supercomputer simulations advance electric propulsion by tackling ion plume challenges for safer space missions.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 January 2025 16:00 IST
Photo Credit: NASA

An artist's impression of a spacecraft powered by electric propulsion

Highlights
  • Electric propulsion enables efficient space travel
  • Ion engine challenges include back-scattered electrons
  • Research offers solutions for safer spacecraft systems
The advancement of electric propulsion technology for spacecraft may soon overcome critical challenges, aided by supercomputer simulations. This propulsion method, relying on ion engines, is recognised for its efficiency and is increasingly adopted in missions beyond Earth's atmosphere. By using electric currents to ionise gases like xenon, these systems generate thrust through a high-speed ion plume. While this method reduces fuel requirements compared to chemical rockets, it presents unique challenges, such as potential damage caused by back-scattered electrons from the exhaust plume.

Understanding Ion Plume Behaviour

According to research published in Plasma Sources Science and Technology by scientists Chen Cui from the University of Virginia and Joseph Wang from the University of Southern California, new simulations have explored how electrons behave within an ion engine's exhaust. As reported by space.com, the thermodynamic characteristics of these particles were analysed, offering insights into how their velocity and temperature impact the dynamics of the ion plume. The study revealed that core electrons, moving at high velocities, maintain a consistent temperature, while those at the edges of the plume lose energy more rapidly and risk colliding with spacecraft components.

Challenges in Electric Propulsion

The plume's back-scattered electrons pose a significant threat to spacecraft. This can lead to damage on sensitive components like solar arrays and antennas. These challenges have drawn attention, as missions powered by electric propulsion need systems capable of enduring years of operation.

Future of Ion Engine Technology

With this enhanced understanding, solutions can now be integrated into engine designs to mitigate electron back-scattering. Strategies may include confining electrons more effectively within the beam or altering the plume's structure. These developments hold promise for enabling spacecraft to undertake longer missions with greater reliability, powered by the steady thrust of electric propulsion.

 

Further reading: electric propulsion, ion engines, spacecraft technology, space research, propulsion challenges
