NASA’s Space Station Research Aids Lunar Missions With Key Technologies

NASA’s space station experiments are helping refine lunar exploration technology, from X-ray imaging to navigation systems.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 18 March 2025 23:26 IST
NASA's Space Station Research Aids Lunar Missions With Key Technologies

Photo Credit: NASA/Firefly Aerospace

NASA’s space station experiments are helping refine lunar exploration

Highlights
  • NASA’s LEXI telescope studies space weather from the Moon’s surface
  • Radiation-tolerant computing tested on Blue Ghost lunar lander
  • LuGRE detects GNSS signals on the Moon, aiding lunar navigation
Scientific research aboard the International Space Station continues to contribute to lunar exploration, with recent experiments supporting advancements in space weather studies, navigation, and radiation-resistant computing. Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost Mission-1 successfully landed on the Moon on 2 March 2025, carrying three experiments influenced by space station research. These include the Lunar Environment Heliospheric X-ray Imager (LEXI), the Radiation Tolerant Computer System (RadPC), and the Lunar Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Receiver Experiment (LuGRE). Insights from these investigations are expected to enhance future Moon missions by improving technology resilience and space-based navigation.

X-ray Studies Enhance Understanding of Space Weather

According to reports, LEXI has been designed to study Earth's magnetosphere and its interaction with solar wind. The instrument, which operates similarly to the Neutron Star Interior Composition Explorer (NICER) mounted on the International Space Station, has been calibrated using the same X-ray star. By analysing X-rays emitted from Earth's upper atmosphere, LEXI is expected to provide valuable data on space weather effects, which could assist in protecting future lunar infrastructure.

Radiation-Tolerant Computing Technology Tested on the Moon

As per reports, the RadPC experiment is assessing how computers can withstand and recover from radiation-related faults. Prior to deployment on Blue Ghost, a radiation-tolerant computing system was tested aboard the space station, where an algorithm was developed to detect and address potential hardware failures. RadPC has been designed to identify faulty components and repair them autonomously, with its findings anticipated to aid the development of more resilient computing systems for deep-space missions.

GNSS Signals Successfully Received on the Lunar Surface

Reports indicate that the LuGRE experiment has detected GNSS signals at an unprecedented distance from Earth. On the space station, the Navigation and Communication Testbed (NAVCOM) has been evaluating backup navigation solutions that could serve as alternatives when GNSS signals are weak or unavailable. This research is expected to contribute to the development of reliable navigation methods for future lunar missions.

The International Space Station remains integral to advancing space research, with its experiments continuing to inform and refine technologies for long-term lunar exploration.

Further reading: NASA, space station, lunar exploration, Moon mission, X-ray telescope
NASA’s Space Station Research Aids Lunar Missions With Key Technologies
Comment

