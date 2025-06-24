Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Nothing Headphone 1 Leaked in Video, Showcases Translucent Design Elements

Nothing Headphone 1 Leaked in Video, Showcases Translucent Design Elements

Nothing Headphone 1 appears to have an adjustable headband.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 June 2025 15:17 IST
Nothing Headphone 1 Leaked in Video, Showcases Translucent Design Elements

Photo Credit: YouTube/ TechAvid

Nothing Headphone 1 will be launched alongside Phone 3

Highlights
  • Nothing Headphone 1 will be unveiled on July 1
  • The leak shows the headphones in black and silver colourways
  • Nothing's first over-ear headphones could feature a 520mAh battery
Advertisement

Nothing Headphone 1 will be launched on July 1 alongside the Phone 3. Just days ahead of the official debut, a new video of the over-ear headphones has been leaked online, giving us a look at the design. They appear to have Nothing's signature transparent design and are seen in gray and silver colour options in the video. The Nothing Headphone 1 feature a design that's slightly reminiscent of Apple's AirPods Max. The upcoming headphones from Nothing are likely to support a 3.5mm audio input as well.

Nothing Headphone 1 Leak Shows Their Design

Reddit users posted videos and photos showcasing the unannounced Nothing Headphone 1, reportedly spotted on a few individuals inside what appears to be a Nothing store. The leak suggests a distinctive translucent design, which corroborates previous leaks. The headphones feature a case reminiscent of the AirPods Max, blended with Nothing's signature transparent aesthetic. Notably, the earcups sport a rectangular base with an oval-shaped element on top. The headphones also appear to house a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack.

nothing headphone 1 reddit Nothing Headphone 1

Nothing Headphone 1
Photo Credit: Reddit/ 88-Radium-226

 

Nothing's upcoming headphones appear to feature two physical buttons on one earcup, likely for controlling music playback and volume. At first glance, the earcups design resemble cassette tapes. The leaked video shows the headphones in black and silver colourways. The headphones don't seem to have a foldable design, but they appear to have an adjustable headband.

The Nothing Headphone 1 will be unveiled on July 1 alongside the brand's Phone 3. The headphones are said to cost $309 (roughly Rs. 26,700) in the US. They are expected to debut with a price tag of GBP 299 (roughly Rs. 34,700) and EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 29,700) in the UK and select European countries, respectively.

Previous leaks have suggested a 'Sound by KEF' branding on the earcup, indicating Nothing's association with the British audio company KEF to optimise sound for the headphones. The Nothing Headphone 1 are rumoured to feature a 520mAh battery with support for 5W wired fast charging.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Nothing Headphone 1, Nothing Headphone 1 Specifications, Nothing
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Microsoft's Xbox PC App Gets Aggregated Gaming Library With Access to Titles From Third Party Stores
Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale Dates Announced: Discounts on Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, OnePlus 13s Teased

Related Stories

Nothing Headphone 1 Leaked in Video, Showcases Translucent Design Elements
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco F7 5G India Launch Today: How to Watch, Expected Price and Features
  2. Vivo T4 Lite 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 Prices Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. Vivo X200 FE Compact Smartphone Launched With 6,500mAh Battery
  5. OnePlus Nord 5 Camera Details Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  6. Apple Releases iOS 26 Beta 2 Update for iPhone With These New Features
  7. Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale Dates Announced: Check Upcoming Discounts
  8. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Series Renders Surface Ahead of Launch Next Month
  9. Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Said to Feature Vapour Chamber for Improved Cooling
  10. JBL Tune Beam 2 Review: Punchy Sound Meets Powerful ANC
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme GT 8 Pro Tipped to Sport an Anti-Glare Screen With 2K Resolution
  2. Raid 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Ajay Devgn Starrer Political Thriller Drama Online?
  3. Panchayat Season 4 Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: Know Everything About Plot, Cast, Streaming, and More
  4. OnePlus Nord 5 Camera Details Revealed Ahead of July 8 Launch; Buds 4 to Offer Up to 55dB ANC
  5. Dune: Awakening Sells One Millon Copies in Two Weeks, Becoming Funcom's Fastest-Selling Title Ever
  6. Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale Dates Announced: Discounts on Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, OnePlus 13s Teased
  7. Nothing Headphone 1 Leaked in Video, Showcases Translucent Design Elements
  8. Microsoft Introduces Mu AI Model Which Powers AI Agents in Windows 11 Settings
  9. VSCO to Launch Capture, a Dedicated Camera App for iPhone With Film-Style Presets: Report
  10. Microsoft's Xbox PC App Gets Aggregated Gaming Library With Access to Titles From Third Party Stores
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »