Nothing Headphone 1 will be launched on July 1 alongside the Phone 3. Just days ahead of the official debut, a new video of the over-ear headphones has been leaked online, giving us a look at the design. They appear to have Nothing's signature transparent design and are seen in gray and silver colour options in the video. The Nothing Headphone 1 feature a design that's slightly reminiscent of Apple's AirPods Max. The upcoming headphones from Nothing are likely to support a 3.5mm audio input as well.

Nothing Headphone 1 Leak Shows Their Design

Reddit users posted videos and photos showcasing the unannounced Nothing Headphone 1, reportedly spotted on a few individuals inside what appears to be a Nothing store. The leak suggests a distinctive translucent design, which corroborates previous leaks. The headphones feature a case reminiscent of the AirPods Max, blended with Nothing's signature transparent aesthetic. Notably, the earcups sport a rectangular base with an oval-shaped element on top. The headphones also appear to house a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Nothing Headphone 1

Photo Credit: Reddit/ 88-Radium-226

Nothing's upcoming headphones appear to feature two physical buttons on one earcup, likely for controlling music playback and volume. At first glance, the earcups design resemble cassette tapes. The leaked video shows the headphones in black and silver colourways. The headphones don't seem to have a foldable design, but they appear to have an adjustable headband.

The Nothing Headphone 1 will be unveiled on July 1 alongside the brand's Phone 3. The headphones are said to cost $309 (roughly Rs. 26,700) in the US. They are expected to debut with a price tag of GBP 299 (roughly Rs. 34,700) and EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 29,700) in the UK and select European countries, respectively.

Previous leaks have suggested a 'Sound by KEF' branding on the earcup, indicating Nothing's association with the British audio company KEF to optimise sound for the headphones. The Nothing Headphone 1 are rumoured to feature a 520mAh battery with support for 5W wired fast charging.