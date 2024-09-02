Technology News
Ancient Egyptian Astronomy Observatory With Clues About Sun and the Stars Unearthed

Archaeologists have discovered a 2,500-year-old astronomy observatory in Egypt, revealing advanced knowledge of the sun and stars.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 September 2024 17:38 IST
Photo Credit: Facebook/Ministry for Tourism and Antiquities

This imagery underscores the temple's role in both religious and astronomical practices

Highlights
  • 2,500-year-old astronomy observatory found in Buto, Egypt
  • Site features a sundial and tools for tracking the sun
  • Temple is dedicated to Wadjet, the protector goddess of Lower Egypt
Archaeologists have uncovered a 2,500-year-old astronomy observatory in Buto, Egypt, believed to be the largest of its kind from the sixth century BCE. The discovery was made during an excavation of a temple complex dedicated to Wadjet, the protector goddess of Lower Egypt. The observatory, which spans a quarter of an acre (850 square metres), includes a variety of tools and structures used by ancient Egyptian astronomers to track the movements of the sun and stars.

The Temple of Buto and Its Significance

The observatory was part of a larger mud-brick temple complex now known as the Temple of Buto. A report (translated from Arabic) notes that originally named after the goddess Wadjet, this temple was a significant site during a time when Egypt was experiencing political upheaval. The era was marked by the transition to the late phase of pharaonic power, a period when foreign rulers began to ascend the throne. The temple's observatory was likely used to observe and record astronomical events, which held both religious and practical importance in ancient Egyptian society.

Astronomical Tools and Structures Found

Among the notable finds at the site is a sloping stone sundial, used to measure time-based on the sun's position. The temple itself was aligned to face east, the direction of the rising sun, indicating its significance in solar observations. Inside the building, archaeologists discovered three stone blocks that were likely used to measure the Sun's location. Another set of five flat limestone blocks, mounted on long slabs, featured inclined lines used to measure the angles of the sun's rays and monitor its movement throughout the day.

Additional Discoveries and Historical Context

The archaeological team also uncovered what appears to be an observatory tower made of stone, a platform in a large hall inscribed with records of sunrises and sunsets, and other inscriptions related to time and astronomy. The hall was decorated with images of deities associated with the sky, including Horus, who was often depicted as a falcon. Horus, the son of Wadjet, is symbolised by the sun or the morning star Venus in one eye and the moon or the evening star in the other. This imagery underscores the temple's role in both religious and astronomical practices.

Significance of the Findings

The discovery of this ancient observatory offers a glimpse into the sophisticated astronomical knowledge possessed by the ancient Egyptians. The temple's association with Wadjet, a deity symbolising the protection of Lower Egypt, highlights the intersection of religious belief and scientific inquiry in ancient Egyptian culture. Smaller artefacts found at the site, including beaded necklaces, amphorae covers, and pottery, provide further insight into the daily life and rituals of the temple's occupants.

This discovery at Buto is a significant contribution to our understanding of ancient Egyptian astronomy and the broader cultural practices of the time. As the excavation continues, archaeologists anticipate uncovering even more details about how the ancient Egyptians observed and interpreted the heavens.

Further reading: ancient egypt, Archaeology, Astronomy, Science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Comment
 
 

