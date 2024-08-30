Technology News
  Samsung Developer Conference 2024 Date Set for October 3: Expected Announcements

Samsung Developer Conference 2024 Date Set for October 3: Expected Announcements

Samsung is also expected to make announcements related to several of its services such as SmartThings, Galaxy AI, Knox, and Tizen.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 August 2024 18:46 IST
Samsung Developer Conference 2024 Date Set for October 3: Expected Announcements

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung's developer conference take place at San Jose McEnery Convention Center in California

Highlights
  • Date and venue of Samsung Developer Conference 2024 has been announced
  • It will take place on October 3 in the US
  • Samsung could make announcements related to Galaxy AI and other services
Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) 2024 was confirmed by the company on Tuesday. Continuing the trend of previous years, the event will take place in the US instead of South Korea. Developments related to One UI – Samsung's operating system (OS) for its smartphones and other devices – are expected to be announced, along with sessions by keynote speakers. Announcements related to Galaxy AI, its suite of artificial intelligence (AI) features, could also take place.

Samsung Developer Conference 2024 Date and Time

According to Samsung, the SDC 2024 will be held at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in California, the US on October 3 at 10:00 am PT (10:30 pm IST). While it will be an in-person event, it will also be live-streamed for those attending remotely. It will be live-streamed on the Samsung website as well as its official YouTube channel.

Samsung Developer Conference 2024 Announcements (Expected)

Samsung says SDC 2024 will host keynote sessions by several company officials, including JH Han, Vice Chairman, CEO and Head of Device eXperience (DX) Division and Daehyun Kim, Executive Vice President, Head of Global AI Center at Samsung Research. Principles for AI ethics will be one of the topics for discussion. The event will kick off with a keynote by JH Han, keeping the company's “vision of AI for All” at the centre.

Samsung is also expected to make announcements related to cross-platform, next-generation solutions for several of its services such as SmartThings, Galaxy AI, Knox, and Tizen. Following the keynote, breakout sessions related to developer-focused platforms including SmartThings, Samsung Health and Tizen will take place that will be open for in-person attendees. The company will also hold a Tech Square at the event where attendees can get hands-on demos of its latest products and services.

Developers can also explore Samsung's new tools and software development kits (SDKs), as well as the Samsung Developers education platform. Samsung says a special speaker and other experts will grace the Open Stage, offering industry insights.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Samsung Developer Conference 2024 Date Set for October 3: Expected Announcements
