Archaeologists Discover 4,400-Year-Old Tomb of Egyptian Prince in Saqqara

Archaeologists have unearthed a stunning 4,400-year-old tomb of an unknown Egyptian prince while digging at the old cemetery of Saqqara (roughly 30 km south of Cairo). The tomb is said to belong to Userefre (or Waser-If-Re) and is now recognised as a son of King Userkaf, Egypt's Fifth Dynasty founder (c. 2465–2458 B.C.). The tomb's most impressive element is its colossal pink granite false door—some 4.5 meters (14.8 feet) high and 1.2 meters (3.8 feet) wide—representing a gateway for the soul during and after death. The first of its kind to be discovered at Saqqara, this monumental pink granite false door indicates the prince's elevated rank, excavation director Zahi Hawass told Live Science in an email. The expensive Aswan granite, generally reserved for the elite class, emphasises the prince's exalted rank.

Tomb Architecture and Inscriptions

As per a report by LiveScience, Userefre's tomb entrance was lavishly decorated in pink granite, and hieroglyphs on the false door enumerate his high-ranking titles, such as "Hereditary Prince," "Governor of Buto and Nekheb," "Vizier," and "Royal Scribe." The report further highlighted that there was no prior historical trace of Prince Userefre before this discovery. His name probably signifies "Re is powerful," calling on the sun god. A red granite offering table was also found close to the door, evidencing ancient Egyptian mortuary practices of magically accepting food offerings, the report further added.

Within the tomb, scholars discovered artifacts dating to the early Fifth Dynasty. Thirteen stone stools were found, each of which once held a pink granite statue thought to represent Userefre's wives, though two of the statues lacked heads. A secondary pink granite doorway featuring the cartouche of King Neferirkare, Userkaf's successor, and a black granite statue, which had been knocked over among the ruins, were discovered.

Later Reuse and Historical Significance

Evidence shows the tomb was later reused during the 26th Dynasty (c. 688–525 B.C.). Archaeologists also uncovered sculptures from King Djoser's Third Dynasty (c. 2630–2611 B.C.), including a sandstone statue showing Djoser seated with his wife and ten daughters—a rare depiction of royal women. A standing black granite figure from the 26th Dynasty was also discovered, verifying the tomb's extended reuse.

Work continues on the site, and the prince's real burial chamber remains to be discovered. Egyptologist Lara Weiss told LiveScience in a statement the discovery's significance, saying it "adds to the growing evidence that Saqqara remained a prestigious burial site during the Fifth Dynasty" and sheds light on Egypt's evolution from a centralised monarchy to a more dispersed elite system.