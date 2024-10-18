Technology News
Ancient Humans Remained in Frigid Central Europe During Last Ice Age, New Study Reveals

Research shows ancient humans remained in Central Europe despite the last ice age.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 18 October 2024 14:00 IST
Ancient Humans Remained in Frigid Central Europe During Last Ice Age, New Study Reveals

Photo Credit: Pixabay/dazu59

The last ice age, suggesting that some ancient humans thrived in Central Europe's frigid environment

Highlights
  • Humans adapted to harsh conditions during the last ice age
  • Study challenges theories about human migration patterns
  • Genetic data reveals new insights into ancient human survival
Recent research challenges the prevailing theories about human migration during the last ice age, suggesting that some ancient humans thrived in Central Europe's frigid environment. Previous studies posited that our ancestors retreated to southern Europe, but this new investigation utilising genetic data reveals a different narrative. This study was led by Oxala García-Rodríguez at Bournemouth University, focusing on the genetic history of various species to better understand human adaptation to climate challenges.

Resilience in Harsh Climates

The research found that while many mammals sought refuge in warmer areas, humans displayed a unique pattern of resilience, akin to that of brown bears and wolves. This adaptability suggests that ancient humans relied on their omnivorous diet and developed technologies, such as clothing and fire, to withstand harsh climates. The study analysed the genetic history of 23 mammals, including humans, and identified areas of high genetic variation in Europe, indicating long-term occupation by species.

Unique Adaptation of Humans

These regions, termed refugia, provided suitable conditions for survival during the last glacial period. It's fascinating to see how these refugia allowed humans to thrive in an otherwise inhospitable environment. The genetic analysis pointed out specific adaptations that enabled humans to utilise local resources efficiently, thereby securing their survival in challenging conditions.

Implications for Human History

These findings have significant implications for our understanding of human history and biogeography. They highlight the capacity of certain species, including humans, to endure extreme conditions and adapt to their environments, prompting a re-evaluation of how we view past human migrations and climate resilience. As we delve deeper into our genetic history, it is essential to acknowledge the ingenuity of our ancestors in navigating the challenges posed by climate change.

Conclusion

This research not only enhances our understanding of ancient human life but also provides valuable insights into the resilience of human beings. Understanding our past can offer crucial lessons for facing contemporary climate challenges, underscoring the enduring adaptability of our species.

 

Comments

Further reading: Ancient humans, last ice age, genetic data, Climate adaptation
Ancient Humans Remained in Frigid Central Europe During Last Ice Age, New Study Reveals
