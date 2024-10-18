Technology News
Ancient Tomb Discovery: 2,000-Year-Old Petra Site Unveils 12 Skeletons Beneath Treasury

Archaeologists have uncovered a 2,000-year-old tomb beneath the Treasury in Petra, revealing 12 skeletons and artefacts.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 18 October 2024 10:43 IST
Photo Credit: Pixabay/ schlappohr

Archaeologists have unearthed a 2,000-year-old tomb beneath Petra's iconic Treasury.

Highlights
  • Ancient tomb discovered beneath Petra’s Treasury
  • 12 skeletons found during Petra excavation
  • Petra tomb holds clues to Nabataean burial practices
Petra, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is renowned for its rock-cut architecture, with the Treasury, or Al-Khazneh, being one of its most iconic structures. This newly discovered tomb adds another layer to the city's already rich historical narrative. Archaeologists discovered several artefacts inside the tomb, including pottery, jewellery, and a ceramic chalice. These items helped researchers date the tomb to between the mid-first century B.C. and the early second century A.D.

The artefacts provide important clues about the Nabataean society's cultural practices and beliefs surrounding death and the afterlife. According to Tim Kinnaird from the University  of St Andrews, the artefacts found in the tomb help piece together the broader picture of Nabataean life and customs. Pottery, in particular, gives insights into their daily life and trade practices.

Shedding New Light on Petra's History

Despite extensive exploration over the years, Petra continues to reveal new secrets. This tomb is among the few complete Nabataean burials ever discovered. Experts believe it could provide crucial information about the people who lived and died in this ancient city. Megan Perry, an archaeologist from East Carolina University, highlighted that Petra, though well-researched, still holds many surprises. Future studies on the tomb could help reveal more about the identities and lives of those buried beneath the Treasury.

Further reading: Science, Archaeology, Petra, Jordan, Nabataeans, History Categories
