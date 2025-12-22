Technology News
English Edition

Planet-Eating Stars Offer a Glimpse Into Earth’s Fate as the Sun Nears Its Final Stages

Aging Sun-like stars are destroying close planets, offering clues to Earth’s fate billions of years from now.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 22 December 2025 22:30 IST
Planet-Eating Stars Offer a Glimpse Into Earth’s Fate as the Sun Nears Its Final Stages

Photo Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Observations show aging stars expanding and pulling nearby planets toward destruction

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Aging stars lose close-orbit planets as they expand
  • TESS data reveals planets vanish over stellar lifetimes
  • Sun-like stars offer clues to Earth’s distant future
Advertisement

Astronomers scrutinizing distant sunlike stars have identified telltale signs that the aging stars gradually consume their closest planets, a preview of what could happen to Earth billions of years from now. As the hydrogen fuel burns off, they swell to become giants that can consume neighbouring worlds. Although the Sun has a ways to travel before it becomes that, observations reveal that such stars elsewhere are already devouring their planets. The results also indicate that planetary systems aren't stable forever, and the aging of stars can determine whether worlds survive intact or are obliterated.

Electricity-Driven Nitrogen Insertion Offers Cleaner Route to Valuable Drug-Building Heterocycles

According to a report originally published by Eos and later featured on Space.com, researchers analysed data from NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) to compare young, middle-aged, and aging stars. Older stars host fewer planets, indicating widespread planetary destruction long-term.

Studying 457,000 stars, researchers found 130 close planets, showing expansion creates tidal forces shrinking orbits, stripping atmospheres, and destroying worlds.

Aging Sun-Like Stars Offer Clues to the Solar System's Distant Future

It is still difficult to detect planets around aging stars, the researchers noted, because larger stars create weaker transit signals when planets pass in front of them. But the stars studied here are roughly in mass like the Sun, so they should have a similar life cycle. This likeness enables astronomers to treat distant systems as realistic previews of our solar system's future.

Independent experts mentioned the approach looked promising and noted that previous studies had failed to find enough data to show clear patterns. Upcoming missions, such as the European Space Agency's Plato mission, should further refine measurements of stellar composition and planets' movements to determine planets actively spiralling toward destruction.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: exoplanets, aging stars, planet destruction, Sun evolution, TESS mission, space science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
OpenAI Upgrades ChatGPT With Adjustable Personality Traits, Response Styles

Related Stories

Planet-Eating Stars Offer a Glimpse Into Earth’s Fate as the Sun Nears Its Final Stages
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Z11 Turbo Design Teased; Specifications Leaked
  2. OnePlus Pad Go 2 Review
  3. Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini Confirmed to Launch in India Alongside These Models
  4. Airtel-Perplexity Free Offer Now Requires a Card to Continue
  5. OnePlus Reportedly Developing New Smartphone for India, Global Markets
  6. Asus VM670KA AiO All-in-One Desktop PC With 27-Inch Display Launched in India
  7. Godfather of AI Yann LeCun Reveals the Name of His New AI Startup
  8. Huawei Watch 10th Anniversary Edition With 1.38-inch AMOLED Screen Launched
  9. Xiaomi Watch 5, Xiaomi Buds 6 to Launch Alongside Xiaomi 17 Ultra
  10. Aging stars show how planets like Earth may one day vanish
#Latest Stories
  1. Blue Origin Launches First Wheelchair User to Space and Back
  2. Planet-Eating Stars Offer a Glimpse Into Earth’s Fate as the Sun Nears Its Final Stages
  3. New Ionic Liquid Breaks Stability Barrier for Perovskite Solar Cells
  4. Yann LeCun Sets Up Advanced Machine Intelligence AI Startup After Announcing Departure From Meta
  5. Nayanam Now Available For Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About This Psychological Thriller Online
  6. Kaya-Chan Isn’t Scary OTT Release Details: Know Where to Watch This Anime Horror-Comedy Series Online
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Gets One UI 8.5 Beta 2 Update in India With New Improvements, Bug Fixes
  8. Oppo Pad Air 5 Display, Battery Upgrades Confirmed Ahead of December 25 Launch in China
  9. OpenAI Upgrades ChatGPT With Adjustable Personality Traits, Response Styles
  10. Huawei Nova 15 Ultra Launched With 6,500mAh Battery, Kirin 9010S Chip, Nova 15 Pro, Nova 15 Tag Along: Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »