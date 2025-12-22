Technology News
English Edition

Blue Origin Launches First Wheelchair User to Space and Back

Blue Origin successfully launches aerospace engineer Michi Benthaus, the first wheelchair user to reach space.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 22 December 2025 22:47 IST
Blue Origin Launches First Wheelchair User to Space and Back

Photo Credit: Blue Origin

New Shepard lifts off carrying the first wheelchair user on a suborbital spaceflight

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • First wheelchair user reaches space aboard New Shepard
  • Blue Origin completes its 37th New Shepard mission
  • Blue Origin completes its 37th New Shepard mission
Advertisement

Blue Origin has marked a major milestone in human spaceflight by launching the first wheelchair user to space and safely returning her to Earth. The company's New Shepard rocket left the ground from West Texas at 9:15 a.m. EST Saturday, bringing aerospace engineer Michi Benthaus and five crewmates on a brief suborbital hop. The mission demonstrated that space tourism is increasingly accessible and helped send a message that physical limitations are no barrier to spaceflight participation as commercial missions open up access beyond professional astronauts.

ESA Engineer Becomes First Wheelchair User to Cross Space Boundary on Blue Origin Flight

According to a Space.com report, Benthaus, who works at the European Space Agency, became the first wheelchair user to cross the widely recognised boundary of space. The launch had been delayed earlier in the week due to a technical issue identified during pre-flight checks, but engineers resolved the problem before Saturday's successful flight from Blue Origin's Texas facility.


Benthaus, using a wheelchair since a 2018 mountain-biking accident, flew alongside investors Joey Hyde and Adonis Pouroulis, aerospace engineer Hans Koenigsmann, entrepreneur Neal Milch, and space enthusiast Jason Stansell. Koenigsmann, renowned for his SpaceX career, ensured launch reliability and mission safety.

Blue Origin's NS-37 New Shepard Flight Carries Crew Past Kármán Line in Reusable Suborbital Mission

The mission, known as NS-37, was the 37th flight of Blue Origin's New Shepard system. The rocket and capsule, both fully reusable, took the crew above the 62-mile-high Kármán line for a few minutes of weightlessness and views of Earth against the blackness of space before returning safely by parachute.

New Shepard flights last 10–12 minutes; 17 crewed missions flew 92 passengers, seat prices undisclosed, reflecting demand for space travel.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Blue Origin, Space, Science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Kaya-Chan Isn’t Scary OTT Release Details: Know Where to Watch This Anime Horror-Comedy Series Online
Nayanam Now Available For Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About This Psychological Thriller Online

Related Stories

Blue Origin Launches First Wheelchair User to Space and Back
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini Confirmed to Launch in India Alongside These Models
  2. Airtel-Perplexity Free Offer Now Requires a Card to Continue
  3. OnePlus Pad Go 2 Review
  4. iQOO Z11 Turbo Design Teased; Specifications Leaked
  5. Here's When the Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G Will Launch in India
  6. Oppo Reno 15 Series 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  7. Steam Winter Sale: Best Deals Under Rs. 500 and More
  8. OnePlus Reportedly Developing New Smartphone for India, Global Markets
  9. You Can Now Adjust How ChatGPT Responds to You With New Settings
#Latest Stories
  1. Blue Origin Launches First Wheelchair User to Space and Back
  2. Planet-Eating Stars Offer a Glimpse Into Earth’s Fate as the Sun Nears Its Final Stages
  3. New Ionic Liquid Breaks Stability Barrier for Perovskite Solar Cells
  4. Yann LeCun Sets Up Advanced Machine Intelligence AI Startup After Announcing Departure From Meta
  5. Nayanam Now Available For Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About This Psychological Thriller Online
  6. Kaya-Chan Isn’t Scary OTT Release Details: Know Where to Watch This Anime Horror-Comedy Series Online
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Gets One UI 8.5 Beta 2 Update in India With New Improvements, Bug Fixes
  8. Oppo Pad Air 5 Display, Battery Upgrades Confirmed Ahead of December 25 Launch in China
  9. OpenAI Upgrades ChatGPT With Adjustable Personality Traits, Response Styles
  10. Huawei Nova 15 Ultra Launched With 6,500mAh Battery, Kirin 9010S Chip, Nova 15 Pro, Nova 15 Tag Along: Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »