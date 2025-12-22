Blue Origin has marked a major milestone in human spaceflight by launching the first wheelchair user to space and safely returning her to Earth. The company's New Shepard rocket left the ground from West Texas at 9:15 a.m. EST Saturday, bringing aerospace engineer Michi Benthaus and five crewmates on a brief suborbital hop. The mission demonstrated that space tourism is increasingly accessible and helped send a message that physical limitations are no barrier to spaceflight participation as commercial missions open up access beyond professional astronauts.

ESA Engineer Becomes First Wheelchair User to Cross Space Boundary on Blue Origin Flight

According to a Space.com report, Benthaus, who works at the European Space Agency, became the first wheelchair user to cross the widely recognised boundary of space. The launch had been delayed earlier in the week due to a technical issue identified during pre-flight checks, but engineers resolved the problem before Saturday's successful flight from Blue Origin's Texas facility.



Benthaus, using a wheelchair since a 2018 mountain-biking accident, flew alongside investors Joey Hyde and Adonis Pouroulis, aerospace engineer Hans Koenigsmann, entrepreneur Neal Milch, and space enthusiast Jason Stansell. Koenigsmann, renowned for his SpaceX career, ensured launch reliability and mission safety.

Blue Origin's NS-37 New Shepard Flight Carries Crew Past Kármán Line in Reusable Suborbital Mission

The mission, known as NS-37, was the 37th flight of Blue Origin's New Shepard system. The rocket and capsule, both fully reusable, took the crew above the 62-mile-high Kármán line for a few minutes of weightlessness and views of Earth against the blackness of space before returning safely by parachute.

New Shepard flights last 10–12 minutes; 17 crewed missions flew 92 passengers, seat prices undisclosed, reflecting demand for space travel.