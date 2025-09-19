Apple's iPhone 17 series, all-new iPhone Air, Apple Watch Series 11, and AirPods Pro (3rd Generation) were all launched at its ‘Awe Dropping' event on September 9. Days after Apple showcased its latest hardware innovations, these new products were available to pre-order in the country. Now, the new iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods models can be purchased starting Friday (September 19).

Apple Products Going on Sale Today

The latest products from the Cupertino company are now available for purchase from the Apple India website, the Apple Store app, leading e-commerce platforms, and other offline retailers in India. Additionally, they will also be available via Apple's official stores in India, located in Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. These stores will open at 8am IST.

The following products are going on sale today:

iPhone 17 Series iPhone Air Apple Watch Series 11 Apple Watch Ultra 3 Apple Watch SE 3 AirPods Pro (3rd Generation)

iPhone 17, iPhone Air, Apple Watch, AirPods Pro (3rd Generation) Price in India

1. iPhone 17 series, iPhone Air: The price of iPhone 17 in India starts at Rs. 82,900 for the base variant with 256GB of onboard storage. The iPhone Air starts at Rs. 1,19,900 for the same storage variant. Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are priced at Rs. 1,34,900 and Rs. 1,49,900, respectively, for the 256GB storage variant.

2. Apple Watch: The Apple Watch Series 11 starts at Rs. 46,900 for the 42mm aluminium GPS model. The Watch SE 3 is priced at Rs. 25,990 for the 40mm variant with an aluminium case with GPS-only support, while the Apple Watch Ultra 3 costs Rs. 89,900.

3. AirPods Pro: AirPods Pro (3rd Generation) are priced at Rs. 25,900.

When purchasing these products through the official Apple website, customers can avail of an instant discount of up to Rs. 5,000 on transactions carried out through American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank cards. Further, there are no-cost EMI options for those who do not wish to pay the full price of the Apple product up front.