Amazon Sale 2025: Top Deals on Logitech, Dell, HP, and More PC Accessories

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 Sale, the e-commerce platform's biggest annual sale event, begins at the midnight of Sunday for Prime members, and 24 hours later on September 23 for general users. If you are looking to upgrade your PC accessory or maybe replace a faulty keyboard or mouse, this sale will be a great opportunity to do so. This is because Amazon is bringing lucrative offers on a large number of peripherals from brands such as Logitech, Dell, HP, and Arctic Fox.

However, PC accessories are not the only thing you can buy during the sale. Amazon is also offering a large number of products across categories such as smartphones, tablets, earphones, headphones, smartwatches, gaming consoles, laptops, smart TVs, home appliances, and more.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 Sale: Deals and Offers

One way to save money during the sale is to take advantage of the direct, platform-based discounts offered by the company. However, that's not the only way to reduce the effective price on purchases. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, making transactions with SBI cards will fetch you another 10 percent discount. Also, to manage the finances better, you can opt for the no-cost EMI option, wherever available.

Here, we have curated a list of the top deals on PC accessories. However, you can also find the best offers on smart TVs here. Alternatively, if you're in the market for a gaming smartphone, you can check the best deals from iQOO here.

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link Logitech MX Master 2S Bluetooth Wireless Mouse Rs. 8,995 Rs. 3,999 Buy Now Dell Rechargeable Mouse Rs. 6,999 Rs. 3,899 Buy Now Arctic Fox Pureview Transparent Wireless Mouse Rs. 1,999 Rs. 549 Buy Now Logitech Mx Keys Mini Wireless Keyboard Rs. 15,395 Rs. 8,895 Buy Now HP KM120 Wired Mouse and Keyboard Combo Rs. 1,399 Rs. 799 Buy Now Logitech MX Mechanical Wireless Keyboard Rs. 21,995 Rs. 12,995 Buy Now

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.