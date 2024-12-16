Technology News
Astrobiologists Create Framework to Study Extraterrestrial Life Evolution

New frameworks use evolution principles to understand potential alien life systems and their complexities.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 16 December 2024 15:00 IST
Astrobiologists Create Framework to Study Extraterrestrial Life Evolution

Photo Credit: Pixabay/qimono

NASA describes life as a "self-sustaining chemical reaction capable of Darwinian evolution

  • Astrobiologists explore evolution to identify extraterrestrial life.
  • Frameworks focus on non-Earth-like biochemistry and complex systems.
  • Methods include spectroscopy and technosignature detection tools.
Astrobiologists are exploring innovative frameworks to study extraterrestrial life, focusing on how complex systems evolve in the universe, as per reports. With only Earth as a reference for biology, understanding life forms that might differ entirely from terrestrial organisms remains a significant challenge. Recent reports highlight that scientists are working to establish universal principles for identifying and studying life beyond Earth, irrespective of its form or origin.

Challenges in Defining and Detecting Life

As per findings published in recent studies, defining life itself has proven difficult for researchers. NASA describes life as a "self-sustaining chemical reaction capable of Darwinian evolution," yet many scientists argue this definition may not encompass alien life. As per a report by The Conversation, Over 5,000 exoplanets have been discovered since 1995, with some located in their stars' habitable zones, regions that might allow for liquid water. Reports indicate that approximately 300 million exoplanets and moons in the Milky Way may have conditions conducive to life.

Spectroscopy, a widely used method, enables astronomers to examine atmospheric and surface compositions of distant exoplanets. Chemical signatures like oxygen or chlorophyll, potentially tied to biological processes, could provide clues. As reported, scientists emphasise the need for broader approaches, as alien biochemistry might differ entirely from Earth's.

Evolution and Complexity in Non-Biological Systems

Research presented during an October 2024 interdisciplinary conference revealed that principles of evolution could extend beyond biological systems. According to experts cited in the reports, non-living systems such as minerals can grow in complexity and diversity over time through processes resembling natural selection. This suggests evolution might govern various physical systems, not just life as traditionally understood.

Astrobiologists are exploring alternative solvents like sulfuric acid and liquid carbon dioxide as potential mediums for life beyond water. Efforts to detect technosignatures—evidence of intelligent civilizations—such as artificial lights or industrial pollutants, are also being prioritised. Additionally, mineral diversity, which correlates with biological evolution on Earth, is being studied as a potential marker for extraterrestrial activity.

The search for extraterrestrial life, while fraught with uncertainties, continues to evolve with innovative theories and methodologies guiding scientists towards possible discoveries.

 

Further reading: Astrobiology, Extraterrestrial Life, Alien Life Search, Evolution, Spectroscopy, Technosignatures

Further reading: Astrobiology, Extraterrestrial Life, Alien Life Search, Evolution, Spectroscopy, Technosignatures
Gadgets 360 Staff
Astrobiologists Create Framework to Study Extraterrestrial Life Evolution
