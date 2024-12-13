Technology News
English Edition

Hubble Telescope Documents 10 Years of Dramatic Changes on Outer Planets

A decade of Hubble Telescope observations reveals dynamic weather on Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 13 December 2024 22:20 IST
Hubble Telescope Documents 10 Years of Dramatic Changes on Outer Planets

Photo Credit: NASA, ESA, Amy Simon (NASA-GSFC)

NASA's Hubble captures Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune in stunning enhanced color.

Highlights
  • Hubble’s OPAL program tracks Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune
  • Seasonal and atmospheric changes revealed over a decade
  • Key insights into gas giants’ weather systems shared by NASA
Advertisement

A decade of observations from NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has unveiled significant changes in the atmospheres of Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune, as per reports. These findings, gathered as part of NASA's Outer Planet Atmospheres Legacy (OPAL) programme, were presented at the American Geophysical Union's December meeting in Washington, D.C. The OPAL initiative has tracked weather patterns and atmospheric transformations, offering valuable insights into these gas giants' dynamic systems.

Jupiter's Great Red Spot and Atmospheric Bands

The solar system's largest planet, Jupiter, has revealed shifting features through the OPAL program. Reports indicate changes in the size and structure of the Great Red Spot, a colossal storm three times the size of Earth, and atmospheric phenomena within its equatorial bands. According to NASA data, the planet's minimal axial tilt of three degrees results in limited seasonal variability, contrasting with Earth's more pronounced seasonal changes caused by a 23.5-degree tilt.

Saturn's Seasonal Phenomena and Ring Activity

Reportedly, Saturn's atmospheric conditions, influenced by its 26.7-degree tilt, have been documented across its 29-year orbit. OPAL findings include colour variations and cloud depth shifts correlating with the planet's seasonal transitions. The telescope also captured the elusive dark ring spokes, which, based on data, are driven by seasonal factors. Initially identified during NASA's Voyager missions, these phenomena now have clearer observational timelines due to Hubble's contributions.

Uranus' Polar Brightness Increasing

With its extreme axial tilt and an 84-year orbit, Uranus has displayed gradual but noticeable changes. According to research data, the northern hemisphere's polar cap has brightened over time, aligning with its approach to a summer solstice expected in 2028. Hubble's consistent monitoring has enabled these long-term observations.

Neptune, the farthest of the four, has revealed dark storms, including one first observed in 2018 and another documented in 2021. Based on OPAL analysis, these storms dissipate near the equator. Observations have linked Neptune's atmospheric conditions to the solar cycle, suggesting interconnected planetary weather influences. Reports indicate that OPAL's ten-year survey has enriched understanding, with findings shared in over 60 scientific publications.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Hubble telescope, JUPITER, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, NASA, OPAL program, gas giants, space, exploration, planetary weather
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Google Announces Android XR Operating System for Mixed Reality Headsets, Smart Glasses
Realme 14x 5G Confirmed to Pack 6,000mAh Battery; Charging Details Revealed

Related Stories

Hubble Telescope Documents 10 Years of Dramatic Changes on Outer Planets
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Sookshma Darshini OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed
  2. Realme 14x 5G Battery, Charging Details Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra Review
  4. Samsung Unveils Its Moohan XR Headset to Rival the Apple Vision Pro
  5. Samsung Launches Galaxy Book 5 Pro With Copilot+ and Galaxy AI Features
  6. Poco X7 5G Design Renders, Colour Options, Key Features Surface Online
#Latest Stories
  1. Greenland Glacier Outburst Flood Releases 3,000 Billion Litres of Meltwater
  2. Hubble Telescope Documents 10 Years of Dramatic Changes on Outer Planets
  3. Earth’s Inner Core Might Be Slowing Down and Changing Shape, New Study Reveals
  4. The Game Awards 2024 Announcements: The Witcher 4, Elden Ring Nightreign, Intergalactic and More
  5. Mozi Social Networking App Launched to Help Create More Personal Connections
  6. Poliovirus Appears in European Wastewater, Experts Investigate Origins
  7. NASA’s Antarctic Balloon Campaign Launches to Study Dark Matter and Beyond
  8. Motorola Razr 50D to Launch on December 19; Pricing, Specifications Revealed
  9. Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Authority Directs UK Firms to Disclose Crypto Exposure Status
  10. New Theory Suggests Gravitational Waves Could Solve Black Hole Information Paradox
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »