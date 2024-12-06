Bird-Inspired RAVEN Robot Has Specialised Legs to Help it Jump Into Flight

Researchers from École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL), in collaboration with a University of California scientist, has unveiled a bird-inspired robot capable of launching itself into flight using spring-loaded legs. Known as RAVEN (Robotic Avian-inspired Vehicle for multiple Environments), the robot mimics certain bird behaviours to combine ground mobility with aerial capability. Aimy Wissa, an aerospace engineer at Princeton University, discussed potential applications for the design in a News & Views piece in the same journal.

Inspired by Bird Mechanics

The study was published in the journal Nature. According to reports, the idea originated from observing crows near the researchers' office. It was noted that these birds often use their legs to spring into flight, which appeared more energy-efficient than relying solely on wing propulsion. Inspired by this, the team built a robot that replicates the hopping and walking abilities of crows, focusing on integrating a similar mechanism for flight.

To simplify construction, a fixed-wing design was adopted for the robot's body. The tail was built with a split-V configuration, while a front-mounted engine powered a single propeller. These features were combined with spring-loaded legs designed to allow the robot to leap into the air before transitioning into flight.

Capabilities and Testing

Tests showed that RAVEN could perform bird-like movements, such as walking and hopping. The researchers also demonstrated that the robot could jump while its rotor spun, allowing it to ascend into the air. These tests highlighted the robot's ability to navigate multiple environments effectively. This design approach, it was suggested, as per reports, could expand the functional capabilities of drones, potentially enabling enhanced versatility in search-and-rescue missions, environmental monitoring, and other applications.

This development marks a step towards creating robots that combine land and aerial mobility while reducing energy consumption.