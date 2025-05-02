Technology News
Honor Teases Launch of New Smartwatches; Honor Watch 5 Ultra Could Debut Soon

Honor Watch 5 Ultra is claimed to offer up to 15 days of battery life.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 2 May 2025 12:37 IST
Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Watch 5 Ultra (pictured) was initially unveiled at the MWC 2025

Highlights
  • Honor Watch 5 Ultra sports a 1.5-inch LTPO AMOLED display
  • The smartwatch packs a 480mAh battery
  • The Honor Watch 5 Ultra supports electrocardiogram (ECG) reading
Honor Watch 5 Ultra was initially unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in March this year. It supports electrocardiogram (ECG) reading and is said to offer up to 15 days of battery life. It may finally be available for purchase in China. The company has teased the launch of new smartwatches in the country. A design seen in a promotional image suggests one of the new variants could be the Watch 5 Ultra. Another watch is teased to have a circular dial and a crown. 

Honor Expected to Launch At Least Two New Smartwatches

Honor unveiled the MagicBook Pro 16 2025 laptop in China on Thursday, and at the launch event, it teased the arrival of new smartwatches in the country, according to an ITHome report. The report shared a promotional image which teased the design of at least two upcoming watches. One of the designs appears to be similar to that of the existing Honor Watch 5 Ultra.

The second smartwatch teased to launch in China is seen with a circular dial and a crown on the top right edge of the smart wearable. In a Weibo post, the company teased the arrival of this model, but did not reveal a launch date or the name of the wearable.

Honor Watch 5 Ultra Features

The Honor Watch 5 Ultra sports a 1.5-inch (466 × 466 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display with up to 60Hz refresh rate, always-on display support and sapphire glass protection. The smartwatch supports ECG tracking and Quick Health Scan features. It is also equipped with sleep, heart rate, and blood-oxygen monitors. The watch has more than 100 preset sports modes.

The company has equipped the watch with a 480mAh battery, and the wearable is claimed to last for up to 15 days on a single charge with typical usage. It has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The smart wearable supports GPS and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
