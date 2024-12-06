Technology News
OnePlus Green Line Worry-Free Solution With Lifetime Screen Warranty Launched in India

OnePlus has expanded its lifetime screen warranty against the green line issue from select models to all of its smartphones.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 December 2024 14:32 IST
OnePlus Green Line Worry-Free Solution With Lifetime Screen Warranty Launched in India

OnePlus has touted the display improvements arriving with the successor to the OnePlus 12 (pictured)

Highlights
  • OnePlus is revamping its service experience in India
  • The company has introduced a new protective layer for AMOLED screens
  • OnePlus will offer free screen repairs for green line issues in India
OnePlus Green Line Worry-Free Solution was announced in India on Friday by the company as part of its efforts to tackle screen related hardware issues reported by customers in the country. The company says it has introduced a new PVX layer on its smartphone displays that is claimed to offer enhanced durability, while lowering the chances of green lines appearing on the screen. OnePlus has also extended its lifetime screen warranty against the green line issue to all of its smartphones.

OnePlus Green Line Worry-Free Solution is Part of Project Starlight

The company says that it has worked with its manufacturing partners on a new PVX layer — an edge-sealing material that delivers improved resistance to weathering and chemicals — that will be incorporated "across all OnePlus AMOLED displays".

OnePlus has yet to reveal whether existing models that are still in production would be equipped with the new PVX layer, or whether it will arrive on upcoming smartphone models — such as the OnePlus 13.

oneplus green line solution OnePlus

The new announcements from OnePlus were made on the sidelines of Project Starlight
Photo Credit: OnePlus

 

The company also says that it conducts more than 80 tests on its smartphones including a "Double 85" test that subjects the displays used on the company's phones to temperatures as high at 85 degrees Celsius and up to 85 percent humidity.

In addition to these measures, the company says that it has now expanded its lifetime warranty against the "green line" issue on all of its smartphone models. OnePlus previously offered repairs at no cost for select models affected by the issue, and the repair programme now covers any handset produced by the firm — the company has yet to publish a list of models are known to be impacted by the green line issue.

On Thursday, the company unveiled a new initiative dubbed Project Starlight that is part of its efforts to overhaul its customer service experience in the country. OnePlus says it will spend Rs. 6,000 crore over a three-year period, setting up new service centres and improving services offered by third party repair centres.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus Green Line, Green Line Issue
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Google's December Pixel Feature Drop Rolls Out With Improvements to Gemini and More
Markets with Evolving Web3 Regulations Offer Exciting Opportunities: Ryan Sungho Kim at IBW 2024

OnePlus Green Line Worry-Free Solution With Lifetime Screen Warranty Launched in India
