Blue Ghost Lander Lowers Orbit, Prepares for Lunar Touchdown on March 2

Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost lander has successfully completed an engine burn to lower its orbit around the Moon, as part of its preparations for a scheduled lunar landing. The lander, which entered lunar orbit last week after a four-day journey from Earth, has now been positioned at an altitude of 120 kilometers above the surface. This adjustment, lasting three minutes and 18 seconds, has placed the spacecraft in a stable orbit ahead of its final descent. Data is currently being received while the mission team monitors the probe's positioning and upcoming maneuvers.

Orbital Adjustments and Communication Challenges

According to reports, the lander's orbit will be further refined before its anticipated landing on March 2. A video released by Firefly Aerospace has shown a closer view of the Moon's surface, with the company confirming that intermittent communication blackouts are expected as the spacecraft moves around the Moon's far side. While the probe remains on the near side, data transmission is ongoing, and mission controllers are finalising plans for the next set of orbital maneuvers.

Launch and Mission Objectives

Blue Ghost was launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The mission, part of NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program, is designed to transport scientific experiments and technology demonstrations to the lunar surface. Ten payloads have been included in this mission, focusing on lunar surface studies and technological advancements to support future exploration.

Parallel Lunar Landing Efforts

The mission shared its launch with Japan-based ispace's lander, Resilience, which follows a different trajectory towards the Moon. Unlike Blue Ghost, which is set to land in a matter of days, Resilience's approach prioritises efficiency over speed and will take approximately 3.5 months to reach the lunar surface. Resilience carries a micro-rover named Tenacious and is attempting a soft landing after a previous unsuccessful attempt by the company.

Final Preparations for Lunar Surface Operations

If successful, Blue Ghost will become the second privately developed spacecraft to land on the Moon. Once on the surface, it will operate for approximately 14 Earth days, the duration of a full lunar day. During this period, scientific instruments will collect data, test components, and contribute to ongoing lunar research. As part of the Artemis program, these findings are expected to play a role in shaping future lunar exploration strategies.