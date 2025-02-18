Technology News
English Edition

Blue Ghost Lunar Lander Set for Historic Moon Landing on March 2, 2025

Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost lunar lander is set to land on March 2, 2025, as part of NASA’s Artemis programme.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 18 February 2025 21:12 IST
Blue Ghost Lunar Lander Set for Historic Moon Landing on March 2, 2025

Photo Credit: Firefly Aerospace

Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost lunar lander is set to land on the Moon no earlier than 3:45 a.m.

Highlights
  • Blue Ghost lunar lander lands near Mare Crisium on March 2, 2025
  • NASA’s CLPS initiative backs Blue Ghost lunar mission
  • Blue Ghost aims to support Artemis missions with valuable data
Advertisement

Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost lunar lander is scheduled to make its descent on the Moon's surface no earlier than 3:45 a.m. EST on Sunday, March 2. The lander is expected to touch down near Mare Crisium, a basin in the northeastern region of the Moon's near side. The mission is part of NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative, which aims to advance lunar exploration under the Artemis programme. A suite of NASA-backed scientific investigations and technology demonstrations is aboard the lander, with the goal of gathering data on the Moon's environment and testing systems that could aid in future crewed missions.

Live Coverage and Media Access

According to NASA's announcement, live coverage of the landing will be available on NASA+ from 2:30 a.m. EST, approximately 75 minutes before the anticipated touchdown. The event will also be streamed on Firefly Aerospace's YouTube channel. Updates on the descent sequence will be provided in real-time through NASA's blog and social media platforms. Firefly Aerospace has invited accredited media to attend an in-person viewing event in Austin, Texas, with credential applications open until Monday, February 24. Following the landing, a joint press briefing will be conducted to discuss mission findings and operational progress.

Scientific Payload and Mission Goals

As per NASA reports, Blue Ghost was launched on January 15 at 1:11 a.m. EST aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The lander is carrying ten NASA science and technology payloads, which will assess lunar surface conditions and examine technological advancements for future crewed spaceflight. The data collected will support efforts to improve astronaut safety for future lunar and Mars missions.

NASA's CLPS Initiative and Contract Details

Reports indicate that NASA's CLPS programme has engaged multiple commercial partners to facilitate lunar deliveries. Under this framework, Firefly Aerospace was awarded a contract in February 2021 to transport NASA's payloads to the Moon. The original contract, valued at $93.3 million, was later modified to $101.5 million. CLPS contracts are structured as indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity agreements, with a cumulative ceiling of $2.6 billion through 2028. Firefly Aerospace's lander is among several commercial lunar missions that aim to advance scientific exploration and technological innovation as part of Artemis-era initiatives.

Future Implications of the Artemis Campaign

The Artemis campaign is set to leverage commercial lunar deliveries to conduct experiments, refine technologies, and build capabilities for long-term exploration. According to NASA officials, these efforts will support future Artemis astronaut missions to the Moon and lay the groundwork for eventual crewed expeditions to Mars. The success of missions like Blue Ghost is expected to shape the trajectory of future lunar exploration and deep-space missions in the coming years.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Blue Ghost, Lunar Lander, NASA, Artemis Programme, Mare Crisium, Firefly Aerospace, CLPS Initiative, Moon Landing
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Ishq Interrupted Now Streaming on JioHotstar Sparks: Everything You Need to Know
The White Lotus Season 3 Now Available for Streaming on JioHotstar

Related Stories

Blue Ghost Lunar Lander Set for Historic Moon Landing on March 2, 2025
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 3a Series Key Features Including Camera Details Leaked
  2. Realme P3 Pro, Realme P3x With 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched in India
  3. Asteroid 2024 YR4 Has a 2.3% Chance of Hitting Earth in 2032, Says NASA
  4. JioTele OS Smart TV Operating System Launched With These Features
  5. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Live Streaming: Everything You Need to Know
  6. Chhaava OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Everything You Need to Know
  7. NASA Astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore Dismiss 'Stranded' Claims
  8. New Study Suggests Intelligent Life May Be More Common Than Thought
#Latest Stories
  1. Solar Sail Satellites Could Enhance Space Weather Forecasting and Alerts
  2. New Study Suggests Intelligent Life May Be More Common Than Thought
  3. Massive Continent-Sized Blobs Deep in Earth’s Mantle May Be Over a Billion Years Old
  4. ISRO's Chandrayaan-4 to Land on Moon and Bring Back Lunar Samples in 2027
  5. Curiosity Rover Finds Evidence of Liquid Water on Mars, Expanding Habitability Timeline
  6. NASA Astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore Dismiss ‘Stranded’ Claims, Set for Return in March
  7. Blue Ghost Lunar Lander Set for Historic Moon Landing on March 2, 2025
  8. Frontier Supercomputer Simulates Universe with Unmatched Complexity
  9. Thudarum OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Where to Watch it After Theatrical Release
  10. Dupahiya OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Gajraj Rao and Renuka Shahane Starrer Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »