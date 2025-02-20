Technology News
English Edition

Duplicity OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Tyler Perry's Suspense Drama Online?

A gripping legal drama, Duplicity follows an attorney uncovering secrets in a murder case on Prime Video.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 20 February 2025 16:04 IST
Duplicity OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Tyler Perry's Suspense Drama Online?

Photo Credit: PrimeVideo

Duplicity premieres on Prime Video on March 20, 2025

Highlights
  • Duplicity premieres on Prime Video on March 20, 2025
  • Kat Graham, Meagan Tandy and Tyler Lepley lead the cast
  • A suspenseful legal drama filled with twists and deception
Advertisement

Duplicity a new gripping legal drama is all set to stream on OTT. The film follows an attorney's pursuit of truth in a murder case that becomes increasingly complex as deception and betrayal come to light. Featuring a star-studded cast, the movie is expected to draw significant attention from audiences eager for a tense and layered narrative. With its official release on a major streaming platform, anticipation is building for what promises to be an engaging thriller.

When and Where to Watch Tyler Perry's Duplicity

The movie is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on Thursday, March 20, 2025. Viewers will need an active subscription to the streaming service to access the film. Prime Video provides multiple subscription options for audiences, allowing them to watch the movie as soon as it becomes available on the platform.

Official Trailer and Plot of Tyler Perry's Duplicity

The official trailer showcases the tension-filled storyline of Duplicity. High-powered attorney Marley, portrayed by Kat Graham, takes on an emotionally charged case involving the death of her best friend's husband. As she delves deeper into the investigation, her search for answers is supported by her boyfriend, a former police officer turned private investigator. What begins as a straightforward legal case soon unravels into a web of secrets, deceit, and unexpected revelations.

Cast and Crew of Tyler Perry's Duplicity

The lead role of Marley is played by Kat Graham. Meagan Tandy, stars as Fela, the grieving best friend. Tyler Lepley, plays Marley's boyfriend, Tony. The ensemble also includes RonReaco Lee, whose recent credits feature Mea Culpa and Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist. The film is directed by Tyler Perry, further adding to his extensive repertoire of suspenseful storytelling.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Tyler Perry, Duplicity, Prime Video, legal drama, thriller, movie release, Kat Graham, Meagan Tandy
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Microsoft Muse AI Model Unveiled; Can Generate Game Visuals and Controller Actions
Daredevil: Born Again OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Related Stories

Duplicity OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Tyler Perry's Suspense Drama Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Officially DiscontinuesÂ These iPhone Models in India
  2. iPhone 16e With 6.1-Inch OLED Screen, A18 Chip Launched: See Price
  3. Nothing Phone 3a Series Price in Europe Leaks Ahead of Launch
  4. OTT Releases This Week (Feb 17 - Feb 23): Baby John, Daaku Maharaaj, and More
  5. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Live Streaming for Free: Watch IND vs BAN Online
  6. Deva OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Where to Watch Shahid Kapoor's Thriller
  7. Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15 Ultra India Sale Date Tipped
  8. Vivo T4x 5G Said to Feature 50-Megapixel Main Rear Camera, More
  9. iPhone 16e Lacks This Camera Feature From iPhone 16
#Latest Stories
  1. New Superconductors Work at Higher Temperatures, No Pressure Needed
  2. Sony Launches DualSense Edge Wireless Controller in Midnight Black in India
  3. Scientists Observe Rare Plastic Ice, A Hybrid Form of Ice and Water, Under Extreme Pressure and Heat
  4. Paytm Solar Soundbox With Full-Day Battery Life Launched for Merchants
  5. Vivo T4x 5G to Reportedly Feature 50-Megapixel Main Rear Camera
  6. iPhone 16e Lacks Apple’s Latest Photographic Styles Feature
  7. Google Unveils AI Co-Scientist, a Gemini 2.0-Powered Multi-Agent System to Speed Up Scientific Discovery
  8. JWST Identifies Cooling Gas in Phoenix Cluster, Unlocking Star Formation Process
  9. Tesla’s First EV Shipments Reportedly Expected at Mumbai Port Soon; Initial Sales in Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai
  10. Tecno Camon 40 Series Set to Debut at MWC 2025; Will Feature Upgraded Universal Tone
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »