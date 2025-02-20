Duplicity a new gripping legal drama is all set to stream on OTT. The film follows an attorney's pursuit of truth in a murder case that becomes increasingly complex as deception and betrayal come to light. Featuring a star-studded cast, the movie is expected to draw significant attention from audiences eager for a tense and layered narrative. With its official release on a major streaming platform, anticipation is building for what promises to be an engaging thriller.

When and Where to Watch Tyler Perry's Duplicity

The movie is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on Thursday, March 20, 2025. Viewers will need an active subscription to the streaming service to access the film. Prime Video provides multiple subscription options for audiences, allowing them to watch the movie as soon as it becomes available on the platform.

Official Trailer and Plot of Tyler Perry's Duplicity

The official trailer showcases the tension-filled storyline of Duplicity. High-powered attorney Marley, portrayed by Kat Graham, takes on an emotionally charged case involving the death of her best friend's husband. As she delves deeper into the investigation, her search for answers is supported by her boyfriend, a former police officer turned private investigator. What begins as a straightforward legal case soon unravels into a web of secrets, deceit, and unexpected revelations.

Cast and Crew of Tyler Perry's Duplicity

The lead role of Marley is played by Kat Graham. Meagan Tandy, stars as Fela, the grieving best friend. Tyler Lepley, plays Marley's boyfriend, Tony. The ensemble also includes RonReaco Lee, whose recent credits feature Mea Culpa and Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist. The film is directed by Tyler Perry, further adding to his extensive repertoire of suspenseful storytelling.