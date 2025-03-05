Technology News
Firefly Blue Ghost Moon Lander Successfully Lands on Moon for NASA Mission

NASA’s partnership with Firefly Aerospace brings a successful Blue Ghost landing, supporting future lunar missions.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 5 March 2025 15:00 IST
Photo Credit: Firefly Aerospace

Firefly Blue Ghost Moon Lander Achieves Historic Lunar Landing for NASA

Highlights
  • Firefly Blue Ghost completes historic NASA-backed lunar landing
  • Mission to conduct lunar studies, capture solar eclipse footage
  • Private space firms advancing commercial Moon exploration
A significant milestone in space exploration has been reached with the successful landing of the Blue Ghost moon lander on the lunar surface. The spacecraft, developed by Firefly Aerospace, became the second privately built vehicle to execute a soft landing on the Moon. The mission, conducted in partnership with NASA, carried ten scientific experiments aimed at studying the lunar environment. Confirmation of the landing was received early on March 2, with images showcasing Earth visible above the Moon.

Landing Sequence Executed as Planned

According to reports, the descent was initiated at 2:30 a.m. EST with an engine burn to adjust the lander's trajectory. Positioned at an altitude of approximately 100 kilometres before descent, the spacecraft was directed towards its pre-selected landing site within Mare Crisium, a volcanic plain on the Moon's near side. Following a controlled descent lasting nearly an hour, the primary engine was deactivated, and the spacecraft switched to its reaction control system for fine adjustments. A boulder-free area was autonomously identified, and the final descent was executed, leading to a successful touchdown at 3:34 a.m. EST.

NASA and Firefly Aerospace React to the Achievement

Excitement over the success was expressed by officials, with the milestone being acknowledged as a major achievement. It was later confirmed by Firefly Aerospace that all phases of the landing had proceeded without complications, and the presence of lunar dust on the lander was noted.

Scientific Goals and Future Observations

The mission, named Ghost Riders in the Sky, is expected to operate for approximately 14 Earth days. Instruments onboard will analyse radiation levels, test new methods for lunar sample collection, and conduct additional studies beneficial for future Artemis missions. On March 14, high-definition footage of a total solar eclipse as viewed from the Moon's surface is scheduled to be captured, with further observations planned until lunar sunset on March 16.

Expanding Private Lunar Exploration

As part of NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program, the Blue Ghost lander is among several private missions aiming to expand lunar exploration capabilities. A $93 million contract had been awarded to Firefly Aerospace for this mission, with future landings expected in subsequent years. Other companies, including Intuitive Machines and ispace, are also preparing for lunar landings, further advancing commercial participation in space exploration.

