Technology News
English Edition

New Aadhaar App Explained: What It Is, Key Features, How to Download, and More

The new Aadhaar app allows cardholders to store their Aadhaar card in a verifiable credential digital format on their smartphones.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 12 November 2025 06:00 IST
New Aadhaar App Explained: What It Is, Key Features, How to Download, and More

Photo Credit: Google Play Store

The new Aadhaar app is not meant to serve as a replacement for the existing mAadhaar app

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Aadhaar app lets users store Aadhaar details on their smartphones
  • It supports biometric locking, QR code sharing, and facial login features
  • Users can store up to five Aadhaar profiles for family members
Advertisement

Aadhaar is a 12-digit number issued to each individual by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). It is a crucial document required to access various government-linked benefits and schemes. Additionally, it serves as proof of identity for admissions, banking, driving licenses, passports, and various other services. Due to its sensitive nature, Aadhaar details must be securely stored for recall. While the government issues a physical Aadhaar card to all holders, its digital copy streamlines the authentication process and cuts down on the use of physical documents.

And one of the ways you can keep a digital Aadhaar is the new Aadhaar app, recently launched by UIDAI.

What is the New Aadhaar App?

As per UIDAI, the new Aadhaar app is a next-generation digital identity platform that allows citizens to access their Aadhaar details on their smartphones. It is available for both Android and iOS devices, via the Google Play Store and App Store, respectively. With the app, users can authenticate themselves without carrying a physical version of the Aadhaar card or sharing the document with a service provider.

The organisation said that the new Aadhaar app will protect users against forgery (or editing) and that data is only shared with a user's consent.

Key Features of the New Aadhaar App

To begin with, the new Aadhaar app allows cardholders to carry their Aadhaar card in a verifiable credential digital format on their smartphones via a user-friendly interface. It eliminates the need to carry a physical Aadhaar and also minimises potential risks of having an unsecured PDF of the document.

The Aadhaar app supports multi-profile, which means Aadhaar holders can include up to five profiles of their loved ones. The additional Aadhaar profiles can be accessed in the profile section. Further, it supports biometric locking/unlocking. Once enabled, the biometric data stored in the Aadhaar profile remains locked until it is temporarily unlocked or disabled by the system.

Apart from this, the app allows citizens to share QR codes of the Aadhaar card for offline access to the document. They can also scan a QR code, which shows the information (e.g. name, date of birth, and masked mobile number) requested by the service provider, which can be a hotel reception desk or a shop.

Lastly, the Aadhaar app displays updated Aadhaar profile data once an update request is successful.

How the New Aadhaar App Is Different from mAadhaar

With the introduction of the new Aadhaar app, UIDAI now offers two apps for Aadhaar-related services, with the other one being mAadhaar. However, there are differences between the two.

The Aadhaar app is not a direct replacement for the existing mAadhaar app. While it allows citizens to securely store and access Aadhaar details on their smartphones, its functionality is limited.

On the other hand, the mAadhaar app offers services such as downloading a digital Aadhaar card, ordering a PVC card, verifying your email and mobile number, and generating a virtual ID. Citizens can also download offline eKYC, show or scan the QR code, and request an address validation letter.

How to Download and Register for the New Aadhaar App

The new Aadhaar app is available for free download on the Google Play Store and App Store for Android and iOS devices, respectively.

  1. Open the Aadhaar app and select your preferred language
  2. Register for the app, either using your Aadhaar-linked mobile number or a different mobile number. The latter will require some extra authentication.
  3. Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number and complete the SMS verification by entering the OTP
  4. Once completed, you will be prompted to perform a facial authentication. Ensure that there is sufficient lighting in the background and remove spectacles, if any
  5. Now, enter a six-digit password that will be used to access the app
  6. You will now be redirected to the app's home page, where you can access your Aadhaar card, share it with others, and add a biometric lock

FAQs

1. What is the new Aadhaar app?

As per UIDAI, the new Aadhaar app is a next-generation digital identity platform that allows citizens to access their Aadhaar details on their smartphones.

2. Where is the new Aadhaar app available?

The new Aadhaar app is available for both Android and iOS devices, via the Google Play Store and App Store, respectively.

3. Do I need to carry a physical Aadhaar card after installing the Aadhaar app?

No, the new Aadhaar app eliminates the need to carry a physical Aadhaar. It also minimises the potential risks of having an unsecured PDF of the document on your smartphone.

4. How to register on the Aadhaar app?

You can register on the new Aadhaar app by using your Aadhaar-linked mobile number or a different mobile number. The latter, however, will require some extra authentication.

5. Can I save someone else's Aadhaar details too?

Yes, the new Aadhaar app features a multi-profile option, allowing Aadhaar holders to include up to five profiles of their loved ones.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: UIDAI, Aadhaar app, Aadhaar card, Aadhaar
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Best Gaming Laptops Under Rs 70,000 in India: MSI GF63 Thin, HP Victus 15, Acer Nitro 5, and More

Related Stories

New Aadhaar App Explained: What It Is, Key Features, How to Download, and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xbox Cloud Gaming Launched in India: Here's How You Can Start Playing
  2. Oppo and OnePlus Push Stable Android 16 Updates to Global Flagships
  3. Google Pixel Phones to Get November 2025 Update Soon, Details Leak Online
  4. Acerpure Nitro Z Series 100-Inch QLED TV Debuts: Price in India
  5. GoPro Max 2, Lit Hero, Fluid Pro AI Gimbal Launched in India at This Price
  6. Oppo Reno 15 Lineup Could be Powered by This MediaTek Dimensity Chipset
  7. Motorola Edge 70 Ultra Surfaces on Benchmarking Site Ahead of Launch
  8. Lava Agni 4 Key Specifications Leak Ahead of India Launch Next Week
#Latest Stories
  1. Planets Could Create Their Own Water While Forming, Expanding Possibilities for Habitable Worlds
  2. Panda Plan OTT Release Date Revealed: What You Need to Know About Jackie Chan's Heartwarming Action Comedy
  3. The Bengal Files OTT Release Date Confirmed: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
  4. The Night Manager Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Tom Hiddleston Starrer Series Online?
  5. Kamaro 2 Now Available on OTT: Know Where to Watch This Sequel of Kamarottu Checkpost
  6. Marines Season 1 Now Streaming on Netflix: What You Need to Know About This Captivating Military Docuseries
  7. Rowan Atkinson Returns with Chaotic Fun in Netflix’s Man vs Baby: When to Watch Online?
  8. Jurassic Park: Rebirth OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch it Online?
  9. Sony Announces State of Play Japan Broadcast for This Week: What to Expect
  10. GoPro Max 2, Lit Hero Launched in India With Up to 8K Video Recording, Along With Fluid Pro AI Gimbal: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »