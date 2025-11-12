Aadhaar is a 12-digit number issued to each individual by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). It is a crucial document required to access various government-linked benefits and schemes. Additionally, it serves as proof of identity for admissions, banking, driving licenses, passports, and various other services. Due to its sensitive nature, Aadhaar details must be securely stored for recall. While the government issues a physical Aadhaar card to all holders, its digital copy streamlines the authentication process and cuts down on the use of physical documents.

And one of the ways you can keep a digital Aadhaar is the new Aadhaar app, recently launched by UIDAI.

What is the New Aadhaar App?

As per UIDAI, the new Aadhaar app is a next-generation digital identity platform that allows citizens to access their Aadhaar details on their smartphones. It is available for both Android and iOS devices, via the Google Play Store and App Store, respectively. With the app, users can authenticate themselves without carrying a physical version of the Aadhaar card or sharing the document with a service provider.

The organisation said that the new Aadhaar app will protect users against forgery (or editing) and that data is only shared with a user's consent.

Key Features of the New Aadhaar App

To begin with, the new Aadhaar app allows cardholders to carry their Aadhaar card in a verifiable credential digital format on their smartphones via a user-friendly interface. It eliminates the need to carry a physical Aadhaar and also minimises potential risks of having an unsecured PDF of the document.

The Aadhaar app supports multi-profile, which means Aadhaar holders can include up to five profiles of their loved ones. The additional Aadhaar profiles can be accessed in the profile section. Further, it supports biometric locking/unlocking. Once enabled, the biometric data stored in the Aadhaar profile remains locked until it is temporarily unlocked or disabled by the system.

Apart from this, the app allows citizens to share QR codes of the Aadhaar card for offline access to the document. They can also scan a QR code, which shows the information (e.g. name, date of birth, and masked mobile number) requested by the service provider, which can be a hotel reception desk or a shop.

Lastly, the Aadhaar app displays updated Aadhaar profile data once an update request is successful.

How the New Aadhaar App Is Different from mAadhaar

With the introduction of the new Aadhaar app, UIDAI now offers two apps for Aadhaar-related services, with the other one being mAadhaar. However, there are differences between the two.

The Aadhaar app is not a direct replacement for the existing mAadhaar app. While it allows citizens to securely store and access Aadhaar details on their smartphones, its functionality is limited.

On the other hand, the mAadhaar app offers services such as downloading a digital Aadhaar card, ordering a PVC card, verifying your email and mobile number, and generating a virtual ID. Citizens can also download offline eKYC, show or scan the QR code, and request an address validation letter.

How to Download and Register for the New Aadhaar App

The new Aadhaar app is available for free download on the Google Play Store and App Store for Android and iOS devices, respectively.

Open the Aadhaar app and select your preferred language Register for the app, either using your Aadhaar-linked mobile number or a different mobile number. The latter will require some extra authentication. Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number and complete the SMS verification by entering the OTP Once completed, you will be prompted to perform a facial authentication. Ensure that there is sufficient lighting in the background and remove spectacles, if any Now, enter a six-digit password that will be used to access the app You will now be redirected to the app's home page, where you can access your Aadhaar card, share it with others, and add a biometric lock

FAQs

1. What is the new Aadhaar app?

2. Where is the new Aadhaar app available?

3. Do I need to carry a physical Aadhaar card after installing the Aadhaar app?

4. How to register on the Aadhaar app?

5. Can I save someone else's Aadhaar details too?

