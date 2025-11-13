Technology News
Researchers Expose Shocking Vulnerabilities in Satellite Communications

Thousands of unencrypted satellite transmissions, including corporate, government, and personal data, can be intercepted using basic equipment.

Updated: 13 November 2025
Researchers Expose Shocking Vulnerabilities in Satellite Communications

Satellite networks may be more susceptible to data hacking than expected.

Highlights
  • Study reveals thousands of unencrypted satellite signals
  • Sensitive corporate and government data intercepted from orbit
  • Basic equipment used to access global communications traffic
A recent study demonstrates the potential vulnerability of satellite links. Using commercially available equipment, researchers were able to intercept thousands of private and sensitive messages transmitted from space. They claim that a "shockingly large" amount of traffic, including corporate data, SMS, and private calls, is being transmitted completely unencrypted. These consist of certain communications from the Mexican and American governments. Security experts are alarmed by the findings, which imply that even low-cost equipment can readily learn the secrets of satellites.

Unencrypted Data Streams

According to the study, researchers aimed a consumer satellite dish at geostationary satellites visible over southern California, scanning 39 satellites in total. They collected vast data flows streaming down unprotected. Roughly half of these signals, often carrying consumer, corporate or government traffic, were “entirely vulnerable” to eavesdropping. The intercepted data included private calls and text messages, in-flight Wi Fi usage and critical infrastructure links. Hundreds of companies — including major telecoms like T-Mobile — were unknowingly streaming information via these unencrypted links.

Security Implications and Responses

The dangers extend beyond passive listening, experts caution. By intercepting satellite communications, attackers may be able to "interject" phoney commands into networks or even discover two-factor codes. Reports of state-sponsored interference align with these vulnerabilities. According to UK Space Command, Russia frequently positions its satellites to intercept or eavesdrop on Western communications, and a 2022 cyberattack on the Viasat Ka-SAT network disrupted Internet access throughout Europe. Experts now recommend robust encryption at every layer to secure space-based communications, and some businesses have responded by starting to encrypt satellite links.

satellite security, Data Privacy, Cybersecurity, Encryption, Space Communication, hacking risks, global data, cyber threats
