Technology News
English Edition

NASA’s ESCAPADE Mission Will Send Twin Probes to Uncover Mars’s Atmospheric Secrets

NASA’s ESCAPADE mission will send twin probes, Blue and Gold, to Mars.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 10 November 2025 23:20 IST
NASA’s ESCAPADE Mission Will Send Twin Probes to Uncover Mars’s Atmospheric Secrets

Photo Credit: NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center

NASA’s ESCAPADE mission will study how Mars lost its atmosphere and water over time.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • ESCAPADE: NASA’s twin-probe mission to explore Mars’s atmosphere
  • Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket to launch the ESCAPADE satellites
  • Twin mini-satellites “Blue” and “Gold” will orbit Mars in formation
Advertisement

NASA is launching a mission, ESCAPADE (Escape and Plasma Acceleration and Dynamics Explorers) composed of two probes, the same kind of probes, to Mars. These mini-satellites are named Blue and Gold and will be launched collectively this fall on the new New Glenn rocket in Florida, where they will examine the upper atmosphere and magnetic conditions of the Red Planet. This is the first two-satellite trip to another planet that seeks to discover how the air and surface water of the planet Mars were previously lost.

Mission Goals and Technology

According to NASA, ESCAPADE will launch in early November aboard Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket, carrying two identical mini-satellites built by Rocket Lab with instruments from UC Berkeley and other partners. Once at Mars, the twin probes (nicknamed Blue and Gold) will fly in formation, making simultaneous measurements of charged particles and magnetic fields. This 3D “stereo” perspective lets scientists map how the solar wind energises Mars' upper atmosphere and drives particles into space. The mission's main goal is to understand how solar activity strips away Mars's air over time—a key piece of the planet's climate history.

Mars's Watery Past

Mars is a cold, dry desert now, but scientists know that the planet had much more water billions of years ago. Geological evidence for features such as river valleys and water-carved minerals indicates that it was likely also once wetter, with a significantly thicker atmosphere. Around 4 billion years ago, Mars lost its global magnetic field, which evacuated an important shield. Without that shield, the solar wind gradually stripped away most of the air, leaving Mars with a wafer-thin atmosphere, less than half a of 1% as thick as Earth's.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, escapade, Mars, Blue Origin, New Glenn, Rocket Lab, Solar Wind, atmosphere, space mission
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Telusu Kada OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch This Telugu Drama Online
Google Pixel Watch 4 launches in India, available exclusively online on Flipkart - Smart, Stylish, and Fun

Related Stories

NASA’s ESCAPADE Mission Will Send Twin Probes to Uncover Mars’s Atmospheric Secrets
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Watch Series 11 Review
  2. New Aadhaar App Launched for Android and iOS, Brings These Features
  3. Oppo Announces Launch of Reno 15 Series in China for This Date
  4. Apple MacBook Pro OLED Redesign Expected Only on M6 Pro and M6 Max Versions
  5. iQOO 15 May Come With Five Years OS Upgrades, Seven Years Security Update
  6. Motorola Edge 70 Ultra Specifications Leaked Online; Could Run on This Chipset
  7. Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition Debuts With Racing-Inspired Design
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA’s ESCAPADE Mission Will Send Twin Probes to Uncover Mars’s Atmospheric Secrets
  2. Webb Finds Phosphorus-Bearing Gas in an Ancient Brown Dwarf
  3. Bad Weather Delays Blue Origin’s New Glenn Launch of NASA’s Mars Mission
  4. Telusu Kada OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch This Telugu Drama Online
  5. Peking University’s 3-Layer Cooling System Handles Record Chip Heat Loads
  6. Dude OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch Pradeep Ranganathan Starrer Tamil Movie
  7. A Quiet Place: Day One OTT Release Date: Everything You Need to Know About the Apocalyptic Thriller
  8. Anurag Kashyap’s Nishaanchi OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  9. Real Kashmir Football Club OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  10. Vantara Sanctuary Stories Now Available for Streaming on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »