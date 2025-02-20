New Superconductors Work at Higher Temperatures, No Pressure Needed

A new class of superconductors has been identified, demonstrating the ability to conduct electricity without resistance at a temperature of 45 kelvin (-228°C) and under normal atmospheric pressure. Research conducted at the Southern University of Science and Technology (Sustech) in Shenzhen, China, has led to this discovery in nickel oxide-based compounds. This advancement could significantly impact various technologies that rely on superconductors, including medical imaging and energy transmission.

Findings on Nickelate Superconductors

According to the study in Nature, researchers observed superconducting properties in a thin film of nickelate crystals that were synthetically grown in the laboratory. The material exhibited critical characteristics of superconductivity, including the loss of electrical resistance and the expulsion of magnetic fields. Dafeng Li, a physicist at the City University of Hong Kong, stated in an interview with [News Source] that the potential to increase the critical temperature of nickelates could enhance their application in practical technologies.

Nickelates now join cuprates and pnictides as unconventional superconductors that operate at standard atmospheric pressure and at temperatures as high as -123 degree Celsius. This new discovery contributes to ongoing efforts to comprehend how such materials achieve superconductivity and may enable the development of materials capable of functioning at room temperature.

Advancements and Future Prospects

Excitement surrounding nickelates has been growing since 2019, when early indications of superconductivity were detected in similar materials. The resemblance between nickelates and cuprates raised the possibility of higher operational temperatures. A breakthrough in 2023 demonstrated superconductivity in nickelates under high pressure, but the latest research indicates that this phenomenon occurs even at ambient pressure.

In December, scientists at Stanford University provided initial evidence of superconductivity in nickelates under normal conditions. The latest study further confirms these properties, establishing nickelates as a promising subject for further research. Zhuoyu Chen, a physicist at Sustech and a co-author of the study, said that raising the critical temperature remains a primary goal, with ongoing efforts focused on refining the material's composition and growth methods.

Global Interest in Superconductivity

The field of superconductivity has been under intense scrutiny in recent years, with some claims proving controversial. High-profile reports of room-temperature superconductivity, such as those by physicist Ranga Dias at the University of Rochester, were later retracted. Similarly, claims surrounding LK-99, a material thought to exhibit room-temperature superconductivity, were debunked.