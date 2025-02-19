GoPro announced a refreshed Max 360 action camera on Wednesday. The 5.6K spherical camera now comes with an upgraded mounting system which makes it compatible with all standard one-quarter to twenty tripod mounts. Meanwhile, its new 1,600mAh rechargeable Eduro lithium-ion battery is claimed to deliver improved cold weather performance, extending the recording times. Alongside, GoPro also announced an updated 360 mobile editing experience in the Quik app, adding a slew of new features, including object tracking powered by artificial intelligence (AI), keyframing, and single-clip edits.

GoPro Max 360 Action Camera Price in India

GoPro Max 360 is priced in India at Rs. 38,500. It is available for purchase from the company's online and offline retail partners including Amazon and Flipkart. Meanwhile, the new features are introduced in the Quik app, available on both Android and iOS platforms.

GoPro Max 360 Action Camera Specifications

GoPro Max 360 action camera can capture 5.6K 360-degree video and 16.6-megapixel 360-degree photos, as per the company. Alternatively, users can capture 1440p video and 12-megapixel photos with its built-in camera. It comes with four built-in digital lenses — Narrow, Linear, Wide and Max SuperView. When shooting 360, they can grab any aspect ratio from any shot, be it vertical or widescreen, without changing any mounting setups.

Further, the same footage can be reframed to get wide point-of-view (PoV) shots, also adding effects and transitions with a few taps. Meanwhile, the CameraFX can be used to add Spin, Flip, Roll, Wobble, Tiny Planet and more effects. For stability, GoPro has equipped the Max 360 with Max HyperSmooth video stabilisation for smoother footage. There's also horizon lock which keeps the footage level irrespective of the motion.

As per the company, the GoPro Max 360 allows more flexibility when shooting compared to the previous model as it is compatible with industry-standard mounts and tripods. The action camera is equipped with a six-mic setup with wind-noise reduction. It can also record 360-degree audio. With voice control, users can make commands and hear alerts remotely. It is rated waterproof up to a depth of 5 metres.

GoPro says Max 360 has a new Enduro rechargeable lithium-ion battery with a 1,600mAh capacity which improves the camera's cold weather performance while also extending recording times across a wide temperature range.

Upgrades to GoPro 360 Mobile Editing Experience

Alongside the improved Max 360 action camera, GoPro also announced a slew of new features for its Quik app. The new AI-powered object tracking enables users to pick a subject which is then kept in view and in focus for the entirety of the clip, leveraging AI. Meanwhile, keyframing allows them to set to view and adjust the digital lens setting to get their preferred edit.

The company also introduces dynamic, cinematic camera movements with CameraFX. It can be used to quickly add effects such as backflips and barrel rolls. Users can combine unlimited ReFrame Modes throughout an edit and the Quik app automatically creates smooth transitions between the clips. It also allows for single clip edits, adding filters, tweaking volume and making colour adjustments to single clips from 360 photos and videos. Another addition is the frame grab tool, which as the name suggests, enables users to grab frames from video still to create photos.

