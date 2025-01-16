Technology News
Carbon Nanotube Fibers Can Be Fully Recycled Without Losing Properties, Claims New Study

New study reveals that carbon nanotube fibers can be recycled while maintaining key properties.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 16 January 2025 15:00 IST
Photo Credit: ACS NANO

A recent breakthrough in material science has shown that CNT fibers can now be fully recycled.

A breakthrough in materials science has unveiled that carbon nanotube (CNT) fibers can be fully recycled without losing their original properties, offering a sustainable alternative to traditional materials like metals, polymers, and carbon fibers. This advancement is seen as a critical step toward reducing environmental impact in manufacturing sectors such as aerospace, automotive, and electronics. The findings highlight a potential solution to waste management issues, addressing a long-standing challenge in material recycling.

CNT Fiber Recyclability

According to a study published in the journal Carbon (2024), researchers at Rice University demonstrated that CNT fibers could be recycled with their mechanical, electrical, and thermal properties intact. The study utilised solution-spun CNT fibers dissolved in chlorosulfonic acid, an industrial solvent. Fibers from different manufacturers were mixed and processed to create a recycled material that showed no loss in performance, even when sourced from multiple origins.

Matteo Pasquali, Director of Rice University's Carbon Hub and A.J. Hartsook, Professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, stated to phys.org that the recyclability of CNT fibers significantly surpasses existing materials. He emphasised the inefficiencies in metals recycling, the degradation of polymers and the limitations of carbon fibers, which can only be downcycled. CNT fibers, on the other hand, offer a sustainable alternative by retaining their properties even after multiple recycling cycles.

Recycling Process Simplifies Material Recovery

Graduate researcher Michelle Durán-Chaves also noted to phys.org that the recycling process eliminated the need for sorting, as fibers from various sources could be combined seamlessly. This simplification is expected to reduce energy consumption, emissions, and waste associated with material production.

Impact Across Multiple Industries

The study's findings suggest that CNT fibers could lead to fully recyclable composites for use in critical applications like aircraft, vehicles, and infrastructure. The efficiency and sustainability of this recycling method provide a pathway to addressing environmental concerns in manufacturing, marking a significant step toward circular economy practices. By scaling up this innovation, industries can achieve greater sustainability without compromising material performance, presenting a promising future for engineered materials in diverse applications.

 

Further reading: Carbon Nanotube Fibers, CNT Recycling
Carbon Nanotube Fibers Can Be Fully Recycled Without Losing Properties, Claims New Study
