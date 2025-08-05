Technology News
English Edition

iPhone 17 Launch Date Leaks, Telling Us When to Expect Apple's Upcoming iPhone Models

Apple is expected to introduce a new iPhone 17 Air model as part of this year's iPhone lineup.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 August 2025 19:00 IST
iPhone 17 Launch Date Leaks, Telling Us When to Expect Apple's Upcoming iPhone Models

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 16 series was launched on September 9, 2024

Highlights
  • Apple usually announces new iPhone models in September.
  • A new AirPods Pro model could be launched alongside the iPhone 17 series
  • Apple's iPhone 17 Pro models could feature a more capable A19 Pro chipset
Advertisement

Apple's iPhone 17 series is likely to make its debut in the coming weeks. While Apple remains tight-lipped about the imminent arrival of its next generation of iPhone models, a German publisher has leaked the date of Apple's next launch event, which aligns with previous leaks. The upcoming iPhone 17 series is expected to comprise four models: the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The first two are said to ship with an A19 chip, while the Pro models could feature a more capable A19 Pro chipset.

iPhone 17 Series Release Date, Sale Timeline (Expected)

Citing local mobile phone providers, German publication iPhone-ticker.de claims that Apple will unveil the iPhone 17 series on September 9. The Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to stick to its usual post-keynote launch schedule for this year's iPhone series.

If this claim is accurate, then we can expect pre-orders for the iPhone 17 lineup to begin on Friday, September 12. The official sales and shipments are said to start a week later, on September 19.

The latest report aligns with earlier rumours suggesting that the iPhone 17 series will be announced in the second week of September. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman previously hinted that the event could be scheduled between September 8 and September 12.

Apple usually announces the flagship iPhone series in September. For context, the iPhone 16 series was announced on September 9 last year during its ‘It's Glowtime' event, while the iPhone 15 lineup debuted at its ‘Wonderlust' event on September 12, 2023.

Apple is also expected to unveil its third-generation AirPods Pro and new Apple Watch models alongside the iPhone 17 series. Reports indicate that the standard iPhone 17 models will ship with an A19 chip, while the Pro versions could run on an A19 Pro chipset. The standard iPhone 17 and Pro are expected to feature a 6.3-inch display. The iPhone 17 Air may get a 6.5-inch screen, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max could come with a 6.9-inch screen.

The iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, and iPhone 17 Pro are expected to sport an aluminium frame, whereas the iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to continue using a more premium titanium frame. Except for the iPhone 17, all models are expected to see a price hike of about $50 (roughly Rs. 4,000) over the iPhone 16 series

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, Apple, iPhone 17 series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Intel Said to Be Struggling With Key Manufacturing Process for Next PC Chip

Related Stories

iPhone 17 Launch Date Leaks, Telling Us When to Expect Apple's Upcoming iPhone Models
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 17 Launch Date Leak Tells Us When to Expect Apple's New Lineup
  2. Top Mobile Phones Under Rs 15,000 in India (August 2025): See List
  3. This Is What GPT-5 Looks Like: What's Different from GPT-4?
  4. DoT's Financial Fraud Risk Indicator Blocks 400K SIM Cards: Report
  5. Top Deals on OnePlus 13R, Nord CE 5, and More OnePlus Smartphones
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Enterprise Edition Launched With These Benefits
  7. Tesla Will Reportedly Open Its Second Showroom in New Delhi on This Date
  8. Here are Top Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Deals on Samsung Phones
  9. This WhatsApp Feature Will Let You Chat With Users Who Don't Have the App
  10. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Set to Launch in India on August 11
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Tipped to Offer Improved Low-Light Camera Performance
  2. iPhone 17 Launch Date Leaks, Telling Us When to Expect Apple's Upcoming iPhone Models
  3. Tesla’s Second Showroom in India Will Open in New Delhi on August 11: Report
  4. Intel Said to Be Struggling With Key Manufacturing Process for Next PC Chip
  5. This Is What GPT-5 Looks Like: What’s Different from GPT-4?
  6. Asus Partners With Swiggy Instamart to Offer Instant Delivery of Laptops
  7. Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE Battery Specifications Listed on Certification Websites; Could Launch in India Soon
  8. Elista QLED Google TVs With Up to 4K Resolution, Dolby Audio Launched in India
  9. Apple Reportedly Evaluates Tandem OLED Technology for Future iPhone Models
  10. DoT’s Financial Fraud Risk Indicator Reportedly Blacklists 400K SIM Cards Linked to Fraudulent Activities
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »