Apple's iPhone 17 series is likely to make its debut in the coming weeks. While Apple remains tight-lipped about the imminent arrival of its next generation of iPhone models, a German publisher has leaked the date of Apple's next launch event, which aligns with previous leaks. The upcoming iPhone 17 series is expected to comprise four models: the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The first two are said to ship with an A19 chip, while the Pro models could feature a more capable A19 Pro chipset.

iPhone 17 Series Release Date, Sale Timeline (Expected)

Citing local mobile phone providers, German publication iPhone-ticker.de claims that Apple will unveil the iPhone 17 series on September 9. The Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to stick to its usual post-keynote launch schedule for this year's iPhone series.

If this claim is accurate, then we can expect pre-orders for the iPhone 17 lineup to begin on Friday, September 12. The official sales and shipments are said to start a week later, on September 19.

The latest report aligns with earlier rumours suggesting that the iPhone 17 series will be announced in the second week of September. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman previously hinted that the event could be scheduled between September 8 and September 12.

Apple usually announces the flagship iPhone series in September. For context, the iPhone 16 series was announced on September 9 last year during its ‘It's Glowtime' event, while the iPhone 15 lineup debuted at its ‘Wonderlust' event on September 12, 2023.

Apple is also expected to unveil its third-generation AirPods Pro and new Apple Watch models alongside the iPhone 17 series. Reports indicate that the standard iPhone 17 models will ship with an A19 chip, while the Pro versions could run on an A19 Pro chipset. The standard iPhone 17 and Pro are expected to feature a 6.3-inch display. The iPhone 17 Air may get a 6.5-inch screen, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max could come with a 6.9-inch screen.

The iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, and iPhone 17 Pro are expected to sport an aluminium frame, whereas the iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to continue using a more premium titanium frame. Except for the iPhone 17, all models are expected to see a price hike of about $50 (roughly Rs. 4,000) over the iPhone 16 series