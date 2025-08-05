Technology News
English Edition

NASA's SpaceX Crew-11 Enters International Space Station, Joins Expedition 73

Crew-11 entered the ISS after a 3:46 a.m. EDT hatch opening, joining the Expedition 73 team.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 5 August 2025 20:41 IST
NASA's SpaceX Crew-11 Enters International Space Station, Joins Expedition 73

Photo Credit: NASA

Hatches open as Crew-11 enters ISS and joins Expedition 73 at an early morning hour

Highlights
  • Crew-11 entered the ISS after the hatch opened at 3:46 a.m. EDT today
  • NASA+ streamed the live welcome ceremony following Crew-11’s arrival
  • Crew-11 officially joins the Expedition 73 team aboard the ISS station
Advertisement

Expedition 73 welcomed Crew-11 in an early morning port visit at 3:46 a.m. EDT when the hatches between the International Space Station (ISS) and SpaceX Dragon spacecraft were opened, allowing for Crew-11 to transfer over to join the team on board the orbiting laboratory. The event was also live-streamed on NASA+ but returned shortly after for the welcome ceremony. The event was also made available on the NASA App, on various NASA social media accounts, and online at NASA. The successful turnover of Crew-11 is another part of a sustained international partnership in low Earth orbit operations.

Crew-11's Seamless Arrival Highlights NASA's Global Vision and Expanding Commercial Spaceflight Strategy

According to NASA's official coverage, the hatch opening signified not only the physical arrival of Crew-11 but also a formal integration into the ISS team for Expedition 73. Crew members were greeted by Markus and Dr Derewonko, familiar faces from NASA's social media platforms, who provided an exclusive look into the behind-the-scenes activities.

Among the objectives of global cooperation and long-term habitation on this mission are the support of scientific research, developing maintenance operations, and conducting earth observation studies. Boehler pointed to early development and testing of SpaceX's operation, which is set up to fly NASA astronauts as well as broader commercial projects around flying private space ‘tourists' to the station aboard Crew Dragon.

The site has been running videos live over the past weeks and provides a point of transparency via updates on its blog every week (and here on NASA+). This transition from Expedition 72 to 73 at NASA is about more than naming a mission; it marks the dawn of commercial partnerships taking over staying-on-board duties and sets up crew rotations for station oversight as the foundation of Artemis-era lunar orbit and deep space missions.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: NASA, ISS, SpaceX, Space, Science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Solar Sail Spacecraft Could Boost Space Weather Warnings by Nearly 60 Minutes
ESA JUICE Mission Scans Jupiter's Lunar Crater in Test Run for Alien Life

Related Stories

NASA's SpaceX Crew-11 Enters International Space Station, Joins Expedition 73
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 17 Launch Date Leak Tells Us When to Expect Apple's New Lineup
  2. Top Mobile Phones Under Rs 15,000 in India (August 2025): See List
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Enterprise Edition Launched With These Benefits
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Price, Anticipated Launch Date Leaked
  5. Here are Top Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Deals on Samsung Phones
  6. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Could Arrive With This Useful Camera Upgrade
#Latest Stories
  1. Dark Matter Theories Suggest Hidden Mirror World and Origins at the Edge of the Universe
  2. Sun Erupts with Triple Solar Flares After Weeks of Silence
  3. Chinese Astronomers Use Insight-HXMT to Decode X-ray Outburst of Binary Star System
  4. James Webb Space Telescope Reimagines Hubble’s Deep Field, Unveils Ancient Galaxies
  5. NASA's SpaceX Crew-11 Enters International Space Station, Joins Expedition 73
  6. Rocket Lab Launches Kushinada-I Satellite to Orbit for Japan’s iQPS
  7. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Tipped to Offer Improved Low-Light Camera Performance
  8. ESA JUICE Mission Scans Jupiter's Lunar Crater in Test Run for Alien Life
  9. iPhone 17 Launch Date Leaks, Telling Us When to Expect Apple's Upcoming iPhone Models
  10. Tesla’s Second Showroom in India Will Open in New Delhi on August 11: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »