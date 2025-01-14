Poco X7 Pro 5G was launched in India alongside the base Poco X7 5G on January 9. The phones are powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 8400 Ultra and Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipsets, respectively. The sale of the Pro variant started in the country on Tuesday. The vanilla model is scheduled to be available for purchase from January 17. Notably, the Poco X7 Pro was introduced in an Iron Man Edition in select global markets, but the company has not yet confirmed the availability of this version in India.

Poco X7 Pro 5G Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers

Poco X7 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option, while the 12GB + 256GB marked is listed at Rs. 29,999. It is currently available for purchase in the country via Flipkart. It is offered in Nebula Green, Obsidian Black and Poco Yellow colourways.

ICICI Bank customers buying the Poco X7 Pro 5G can avail of a Rs. 2,000 bank offer to lower the effective prices to Rs. 25,999 and Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB and 12GB options, respectively. Only for today (January 14), buyers can enjoy an additional Rs. 1,000 discount coupon which can further lower the prices to Rs. 24,999 and Rs. 26,999, respectively.

Poco X7 Pro 5G Features, Specifications

The Poco X7 Pro 5G sports a 6.73-inch 1.5K flat AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, 3,200nits peak brightness level and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. It ships with Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0 skin on top. The company claims that it will get three years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

For optics, the Poco X7 Pro 5G gets a dual rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary sensor alongside an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 20-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls. It is equipped with AI-backed imaging, photo editing and other AI tools like Poco AI Notes.

The Poco X7 Pro 5G houses a 6,550mAh battery with 90W HyperCharge support, that is claimed to charge the phone from zero to 100 percent in 47 minutes. The phone carries TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light and Flicker-Free certifications. It supports 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and USB Type-C connectivity. The handset is claimed to meet IP66+IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

