Poco X7 Pro 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Launch Offers

Poco X7 Pro 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 14 January 2025 14:43 IST
Poco X7 Pro 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Launch Offers

Photo Credit: Poco

Poco X7 Pro 5G is offered in Nebula Green, Obsidian Black and Poco Yellow

Highlights
  • Poco X7 Pro 5G houses a 6,550mAh battery with 90W HyperCharge support
  • The handset gets a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary camera sensor
  • The Poco X7 Pro 5G is claimed to meet IP66+IP68+IP69 ratings
Poco X7 Pro 5G was launched in India alongside the base Poco X7 5G on January 9. The phones are powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 8400 Ultra and Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipsets, respectively. The sale of the Pro variant started in the country on Tuesday. The vanilla model is scheduled to be available for purchase from January 17. Notably, the Poco X7 Pro was introduced in an Iron Man Edition in select global markets, but the company has not yet confirmed the availability of this version in India.

Poco X7 Pro 5G Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers

Poco X7 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option, while the 12GB + 256GB marked is listed at Rs. 29,999. It is currently available for purchase in the country via Flipkart. It is offered in Nebula Green, Obsidian Black and Poco Yellow colourways.

ICICI Bank customers buying the Poco X7 Pro 5G can avail of a Rs. 2,000 bank offer to lower the effective prices to Rs. 25,999 and Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB and 12GB options, respectively. Only for today (January 14), buyers can enjoy an additional Rs. 1,000 discount coupon which can further lower the prices to Rs. 24,999 and Rs. 26,999, respectively.

Poco X7 Pro 5G Features, Specifications

The Poco X7 Pro 5G sports a 6.73-inch 1.5K flat AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, 3,200nits peak brightness level and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. It ships with Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0 skin on top. The company claims that it will get three years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

For optics, the Poco X7 Pro 5G gets a dual rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary sensor alongside an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 20-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls. It is equipped with AI-backed imaging, photo editing and other AI tools like Poco AI Notes.

The Poco X7 Pro 5G houses a 6,550mAh battery with 90W HyperCharge support, that is claimed to charge the phone from zero to 100 percent in 47 minutes. The phone carries TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light and Flicker-Free certifications. It supports 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and USB Type-C connectivity. The handset is claimed to meet IP66+IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Poco X7 5G

Poco X7 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Comments

Further reading: Poco X7 Pro 5G, Poco X7 Pro 5G price in India, Poco X7 Pro 5G India launch, Poco X7 Pro 5G specifications, Poco X7 series, Poco
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Poco X7 Pro 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Launch Offers
