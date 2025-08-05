This Is What GPT-5 Looks Like: What’s Different from GPT-4?

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman teased the company's upcoming frontier artificial intelligence (AI) model, GPT-5, on Sunday. In a social media post, the executive shared a screenshot of a query and its response, highlighting the improvements in text generation that the model will bring. Notably, previous reports have claimed that the GPT-5 AI model could be released in August, although the company has not officially confirmed this. Previously, Altman had highlighted that this will be the first model made by OpenAI, which will unify both the GPT-series and the o-series.

GPT-5 First Look Arrives Ahead of Launch

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Altman praised AMC's Pantheon series. When another user asked if GPT-5 recommended the series, the CEO posted a screenshot of GPT-5, highlighting that the upcoming large language model (LLM) indeed made the recommendation.

Altman asked the chatbot, “What is the most thought-provoking show about AI?” and the chatbot responded with a curated list of shows, complete with where it is streaming or airing currently, and a brief description without providing any spoilers about the shows.

We, at Gadgets 360, decided to use the same prompt on GPT-4o, which is available to the free tier, to check if the difference in both AI models' responses. On a very superficial examination (as we do not yet have the benchmark scores), it appears that GPT-5 is more conversational than its predecessor.

Response from GPT-4o with the same prompt

Additionally, GPT-4o's response followed the archaic formatting with bullet points and subheadings. GPT-5's responses appear to be much more free-flowing and easy to read. The upcoming AI model also provided more factual information while recommending a show (Rotten Tomatoes ratings, viewer perception, highlights of cinematography, etc), whereas GPT-4o's response was more vague and plot-focused.

The difference in response could be attributed to Altman's previous statement, in which he highlighted that GPT-5 will unify GPT's conversational tone with the O-series' reasoning capability. Notably, the upcoming LLM is also said to come with access to OpenAI's every single tool, including Canvas, Web Search, Image Generation, Advanced Voice Mode, and even the new ChatGPT Agent.