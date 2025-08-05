Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 sale kicked off last week in India. It is the e-commerce giant's annual sale event, which takes place every year prior to Independence Day. You can find lucrative deals on a wide range of products, from smartphones and laptops to ACs and TVs. These are usually available at considerably lower prices than their market rates. So, if upgrading your smartphone is a recent entry on your bucket list, then the Amazon sale proves to be a great opportunity to purchase the handset from your wishlist, with price cuts and other offers.

We have previously compiled a list of the best deals on Samsung smartphones. However, if a OnePlus handset is what you're looking for, then our latest article comprises some of the best offers currently available on OnePlus smartphones.

A notable deal that you can avail of is on the OnePlus 13R. The handset is listed on the e-commerce platform for Rs. 44,999, but you can get it for as low as Rs. 36,999, inclusive of all the offers.

Best Deals on OnePlus Smartphones

Amazon has several additional offers beyond price cuts. The e-commerce giant offers a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 5,250 on SBI Credit Card full swipe and EMI transactions. Shoppers can also take advantage of free deliveries. There is an exchange offer as well, for those who want to trade in their old handset for a new OnePlus smartphone. However, do note that the discounted amount will vary based on the model and condition of your old handset. Be sure to check the offer's availability at your location as well.

Lastly, the e-commerce giant also has no-cost EMI options available during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.