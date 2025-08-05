Technology News
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Top Deals on OnePlus 13R, Nord 5, Nord CE 5, and More OnePlus Smartphones

Shoppers can avail of bank-related discounts, exchange benefits, and no-cost EMI offers.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 5 August 2025 15:38 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Top Deals on OnePlus 13R, Nord 5, Nord CE 5, and More OnePlus Smartphones

The OnePlus 13R is priced at Rs. 42,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage option

Highlights
  • OnePlus 13R is selling at an effective sale price of Rs. 36,999 on Amazon
  • There are deals on OnePlus Nord 5 series and Nord 4 series phones too
  • Amazon offers bank benefits, exchange deals, and no-cost EMI options
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 sale kicked off last week in India. It is the e-commerce giant's annual sale event, which takes place every year prior to Independence Day. You can find lucrative deals on a wide range of products, from smartphones and laptops to ACs and TVs. These are usually available at considerably lower prices than their market rates. So, if upgrading your smartphone is a recent entry on your bucket list, then the Amazon sale proves to be a great opportunity to purchase the handset from your wishlist, with price cuts and other offers.

We have previously compiled a list of the best deals on Samsung smartphones. However, if a OnePlus handset is what you're looking for, then our latest article comprises some of the best offers currently available on OnePlus smartphones.

A notable deal that you can avail of is on the OnePlus 13R. The handset is listed on the e-commerce platform for Rs. 44,999, but you can get it for as low as Rs. 36,999, inclusive of all the offers.

Best Deals on OnePlus Smartphones

Amazon has several additional offers beyond price cuts. The e-commerce giant offers a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 5,250 on SBI Credit Card full swipe and EMI transactions. Shoppers can also take advantage of free deliveries. There is an exchange offer as well, for those who want to trade in their old handset for a new OnePlus smartphone. However, do note that the discounted amount will vary based on the model and condition of your old handset. Be sure to check the offer's availability at your location as well.

Lastly, the e-commerce giant also has no-cost EMI options available during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025.

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
OnePlus Nord 5 Rs.34,999 Rs.29,999 Buy Here
OnePlus Nord CE4 Rs.24,999 Rs.18,999 Buy Here
OnePlus 13R Rs.44,999 Rs.36,999 Buy Here
OnePlus Nord CE5 Rs.24,999 Rs.22,999 Buy Here
OnePlus 13 Rs.72,999 Rs.62,999 Buy Here
OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G Rs.20,999 Rs.15,999 Buy Here
OnePlus 13R

OnePlus 13R

Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2780x1264 pixels
OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13

Display 6.82-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB, 24GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
OnePlus Nord CE 5

OnePlus Nord CE 5

Display 6.77-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8350
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7100mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
OnePlus Nord 5

OnePlus Nord 5

Display 6.83-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 16-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6800mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1272x2800 pixels
OnePlus Nord CE 4

OnePlus Nord CE 4

Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G

Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025, Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale, Sale Offers, Great Freedom Sale, Amazon India, Amazon, OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R, OnePlus Nord CE 5, OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, OnePlus Nord CE 4
