ESA JUICE Mission Scans Jupiter's Lunar Crater in Test Run for Alien Life

ESA’s JUICE spacecraft scanned Anders’ Earthrise crater to test instruments for the Jupiter moon mission.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 5 August 2025 20:15 IST
Photo Credit: ESA

JUICE tested radar on Moon’s crater for Jupiter moons mission

Highlights
  • JUICE scanned the Moon’s Earthrise crater during a close lunar flyby
  • Tests aimed to validate radar performance on rocky celestial surfaces
  • ESA’s RIME radar was given eight minutes of radio silence for readings
One of history's most famous space photographs transformed a lunar crater, and now it has shown researchers how to look for alien life. This view, made possible by the European Space Agency's Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (JUICE) launched in April 2023 and on its way to Jupiter, shows a test of JUICE's radar system conducted during a recent flyby near the moon, scanning Earthrise crater on the rim of a fresh young impact basin in order to acquire subsurface information. Situated near the lunar far side, site 3 is a scenic spot that has been quiet for billions of years – exactly what planetary scientists were looking for to test some of JUICE's instruments before studying Jupiter and its icy moons in more detail.

JUICE Validates Radar System at Earthrise Crater, Readies for Deep Space Life Search Around Jupiter

According to an ESA report, the test focused on the Radar for Icy Moon Exploration (RIME) instrument, designed to peer beneath Europa, Ganymede, and Callisto's frozen shells. During the moon flyby, JUICE instruments were shut down to avoid interfering with RIME radar profiling. They needed their engineers to design an algorithm to "fix" the readings.

And the maps from RIME look almost like they were drawn on top of those created using NASA's LOLA elevation model and JUICE, which is good news for anyone hoping to find hidden subsurface geology beneath frozen surfaces out in space.

That means 60 years of exploration for the Earthrise crater, which is officially named in honour of Apollo 8 astronaut William Anders and was renamed as such only last year, all thanks to the observations that inspired a generation of environmental thought and our first proper glimpse back at home sweet Earth.

JUICE is now en route to Venus for a gravity-assist manoeuvre before continuing toward Jupiter. Over the next decade, the spacecraft will perform 35 flybys of the gas giant's largest moons, ultimately orbiting Ganymede between 2034 and 2035 in search of possible signs of life beneath its ice-covered oceans.

 

Further reading: ESA, Moon, Jupiter, Aliens, Space, Science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
