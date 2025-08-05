Technology News
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Top Deals on Galaxy S25 Ultra, S25 Edge, M36, and More Samsung Phones

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 began on July 31, and the e-commerce platform has yet to reveal when the sale event will conclude.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 August 2025 15:55 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Top Deals on Galaxy S25 Ultra, S25 Edge, M36, and More Samsung Phones

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Galaxy S25 Ultra can be bought for as low as Rs. 1,06,998

Highlights
  • Amazon Pay users can get cashback of up to Rs. 5,499
  • SBI credit card users can enjoy 10 percent instant discount
  • Select bank card users can get up to Rs. 2,000 offers
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 started on July 31. A wide range of products, from furniture and fashion to personal electronics, is being offered at reduced prices. Home appliances such as smart TVs, air conditioners, refrigerators, and washing machines are also available at discounted rates. Additionally, personal tech devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smartwatches, from top brands like Samsung, iQOO, Vivo, Acer, and Lenovo, are selling at considerably lower prices.

In addition to the reduced sale prices, customers can enjoy further savings through the use of coupons, exchange bonuses, and bank promotions. SBI credit card users and those opting for EMI plans are eligible for an instant 10 percent discount. Certain bank cards also provide cashback offers of up to Rs. 2,000. Shoppers can claim coupon discounts of up to Rs. 1,000, and Amazon Pay users can get cashback of up to Rs. 5,499. Readers should note that the effective prices listed below already include some of these promotional benefits.

We've previously highlighted the top discounts on home appliances such as home theatre systems, air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and smart TVs. Earlier, we also shared curated lists featuring the best deals on personal gadgets, including laptops, headphones, tablets, smartwatches, smartphones and Bluetooth speakers. Now, on the sixth day of the sale, we've rounded up some of the most popular deals on Samsung smartphones.

Top Deals on Galaxy S25 Ultra, S25 Edge, More Samsung Phones in Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale

Product MRP Effective Sale Price Amazon Link
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 5G Rs. 1,64,999 Rs. 1,23,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G Rs. 1,29,999 Rs. 1,06,998 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge 5G Rs. 1,09,999 Rs. 1,03,500 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G Rs. 1,34,999 Rs. 79,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Rs. 42,999 Rs. 24,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy M36 5G Rs. 22,999 Rs. 16,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy A16 5G Rs. 19,999 Rs. 15,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy M06 5G Rs. 13,999 Rs. 8,499 Buy Now
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Overall refinements
  • Offers a bunch of useful AI features
  • Excellent displays (main and cover)
  • IP48 protection
  • 7 years of Android software updates
  • Bad
  • Very expensive
  • Cameras could have been better
  • Still stuck at 25W charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Cover Display 6.30-inch
Cover Resolution 968x2376 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1856x2160 pixels
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New design is for the better
  • Cameras deliver consistent performance
  • Good battery life
  • Excellent performance
  • Smooth UI
  • Bad
  • S-Pen is a downgrade
  • No Dolby Vision support
  • Low light camera performance is lacking
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1400x3120 pixels
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and light IP68-rated design
  • Smooth software experience loaded with AI
  • Impressive primary camera
  • 7 years of software and security updates
  • Bad
  • Lacks a dedicated telephoto camera
  • Average ultrawide camera performance
  • Gets too hot when using the camera
  • Throttles quickly under load
  • Battery life only lasts a day
  • Charging is relatively slow
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 3900mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright display with fewer reflections
  • Great battery life
  • Useful AI features
  • Excellent performance
  • Top-quality cameras
  • Longer software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Relatively slower charging speeds
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Modern design
  • Good display
  • Feature-packed software
  • Fantastic battery life
  • Good primary camera
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming ultra-wide angle camera
  • CPU performance lags behind the competition
  • Opts you in to Glance with every update
  • Software updates add unsolicited apps
  • Very pricey
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A55 5G review
Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good design
  • Reliable primary camera
  • Decent display
  • Good battery life
  • Long software support
  • Bad
  • Performance could have been better
  • Unreliable ultrawide camera
  • Automatic bloatware downloads (uninstallable)
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A16 5G review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025, Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 Sale, Amazon sale, Amazon
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations.
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Top Deals on Galaxy S25 Ultra, S25 Edge, M36, and More Samsung Phones
