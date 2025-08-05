Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Tipped to Offer Improved Low-Light Camera Performance

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to retain the same 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP2 primary sensor.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 August 2025 19:22 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (pictured) features a 200-megapixel quad rear camera unit

  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could feature a 12-megapixel periscope camera
  • The handset is tipped to debut with a 5,500mAh battery
  • The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra may support 60W wired fast charging
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to launch with notable upgrades over the current Galaxy S25 Ultra model, according to recent reports. A tipster has now claimed that the main camera on the upcoming smartphone could support improved low light performance. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is tipped to support faster charging speeds and will likely be powered by an upgraded chipset. Select regional variants of the handset could get Samsung's 2nm Exynos 2600 chipset, while others might be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC from Qualcomm.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Camera Specifications (Expected)

Tipster PhoneArt (@UniverseIce) claims in an X post that the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will retain the 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP2 primary sensor that the Galaxy S25 Ultra is equipped with. However, it may feature a larger f/1.4 aperture. The primary camera on Samsung's current top-of-the-line model has an f/1.7 aperture.

This upgrade would enable the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra to deliver improved low-light photography, with less noise and more detail. The shallower depth of field is expected to ensure a stronger bokeh effect for portrait photography. Aside from capturing brighter images, the larger aperture is expected to help users take photos with more detail.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra's camera setup may also include a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, a 12-megapixel sensor paired with a telephoto lens, and a 50-megapixel periscope camera.

The European variants of the Galaxy S26 Ultra could be powered by Samsung's 2nm Exynos 2600 chipset. Other models could come with the yet-unannounced Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, which is expected to debut in September. It could support 16GB of RAM and pack a 5,500mAh battery. The handset is expected to support 60W fast charging. The Galaxy S26 Ultra could get a 6.9-inch display and have an IP68-rated dust and water-resistant build. 

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
