Technology News
English Edition

James Webb Space Telescope Reimagines Hubble’s Deep Field, Unveils Ancient Galaxies

Webb’s JADES survey revisits Hubble’s Ultra Deep Field, uncovering 2,500 galaxies.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 5 August 2025 20:45 IST
James Webb Space Telescope Reimagines Hubble’s Deep Field, Unveils Ancient Galaxies

Photo Credit: ESA/Webb/NASA/CSA/G. Östlin

JWST revisits Hubble's field, captures 2,500 galaxies in infrared

Highlights
  • JWST captured 2,500 galaxies in a deep field infrared revisit
  • Color-coded data reveals hidden black holes and star birth zones
  • Webb’s survey reaches galaxies just 300M years after the Big Bang
Advertisement

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has returned to Hubble's Ultra Deep Field, capturing over 2,500 galaxies across cosmic history. It is part of JWST's JADES survey, re-imaging the same patch in infrared. Webb's infrared cameras (NIRCam and MIRI) see much fainter objects than Hubble. While Hubble's UDF showed about 10,000 galaxies in visible light, Webb's extremely deep (~100-hour) mid-infrared exposure now reveals galaxies formed just a few hundred million years after the Big Bang. About 80% of the galaxies in the Webb image are seen from that early era.

Sharper, Deeper Infrared Imaging

According to a study published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics, Webb's infrared instruments have dramatically sharpened the deep field. Its Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) used roughly 100 hours on the F560W filter — the longest single-filter Webb exposure to date — while NIRCam provides shorter-wavelength coverage. Combined, they give a multi-wavelength infrared view “deeper than any previous survey”, surpassing Hubble's depth and richness.

The new image covers about a quarter of the original UDF but still contains ~2,500 galaxies, many too faint for Hubble. In parallel, the JADES team used Webb's NIRSpec spectrograph on 253 very faint sources, obtaining secure redshifts and spectra for 178 of them (out to z≈13.2).

Galaxies, Star Formation and Hidden Black Holes

Webb's false-color image encodes each galaxy's distance and composition. Many galaxies glow red or orange, indicating dusty star-forming systems or older red stellar populations. These red/orange objects can also harbor active central black holes (active galactic nuclei) heating the dust. Tiny green-white dots mark the most distant galaxies (seen in the first billion years), while blue/cyan spots are nearer, lower-redshift systems.

This color coding helps astronomers pinpoint where star formation is intense and where hidden black holes lie. The JADES program will then use NIRSpec spectroscopy to measure each galaxy's star-formation rate and chemical makeup, building a detailed census of the early universe.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: James Webb Space Telescope, Hubble, NASA, ESA, Science, Space
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Perplexity Is Using Stealth Bots and Breaking Website Directives to Fetch Data, Says Cloudflare
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Top Deals on Performance Laptops Under Rs. 70,000

Related Stories

James Webb Space Telescope Reimagines Hubble’s Deep Field, Unveils Ancient Galaxies
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 17 Launch Date Leak Tells Us When to Expect Apple's New Lineup
  2. This Is What GPT-5 Looks Like: What's Different from GPT-4?
  3. Top Mobile Phones Under Rs 15,000 in India (August 2025): See List
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Enterprise Edition Launched With These Benefits
  5. Here are Top Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Deals on Samsung Phones
  6. Top Deals on OnePlus 13R, Nord CE 5, and More OnePlus Smartphones
  7. ChatGPT Will Now Remind You to Take Breaks
#Latest Stories
  1. Dark Matter Theories Suggest Hidden Mirror World and Origins at the Edge of the Universe
  2. Sun Erupts with Triple Solar Flares After Weeks of Silence
  3. Chinese Astronomers Use Insight-HXMT to Decode X-ray Outburst of Binary Star System
  4. James Webb Space Telescope Reimagines Hubble’s Deep Field, Unveils Ancient Galaxies
  5. NASA's SpaceX Crew-11 Enters International Space Station, Joins Expedition 73
  6. Rocket Lab Launches Kushinada-I Satellite to Orbit for Japan’s iQPS
  7. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Tipped to Offer Improved Low-Light Camera Performance
  8. ESA JUICE Mission Scans Jupiter's Lunar Crater in Test Run for Alien Life
  9. iPhone 17 Launch Date Leaks, Telling Us When to Expect Apple's Upcoming iPhone Models
  10. Tesla’s Second Showroom in India Will Open in New Delhi on August 11: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »