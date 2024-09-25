SpaceX's upcoming Crew-9 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) has been postponed because of the arrival of Tropical Storm Helene. Originally set to launch on September 26th from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, the launch is now delayed by at least two days. The tropical storm is expected to escalate into a Category 3 hurricane and make landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast. As a result, NASA and SpaceX are aiming for a new launch window on Saturday, 28 September, at 1:17 p.m. EDT (1717 GMT), subject to weather conditions.

Precautionary Measures in Place

Although the storm will impact Florida's panhandle, its wide reach has led to warnings about strong winds and heavy rain on the eastern coast, where Cape Canaveral is located. NASA's statement highlighted the preparations in place, including the precautionary return of the rocket-capsule combo to the hangar. The hardware was moved to the launch pad on 24 September, and mission rehearsals are ongoing ahead of the rescheduled launch date.

Crew Details for the Mission

The Crew-9 mission will send NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov to the ISS, where they will remain for approximately five months, returning in February 2025. The Falcon 9 rocket will carry the Crew Dragon capsule, named Freedom, and is typically equipped to carry four astronauts. However, two seats on this flight have been reserved for Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore, who are scheduled to return from the ISS after arriving in June aboard Boeing's Starliner capsule.

The launch, once rescheduled, will mark SpaceX's ninth operational astronaut mission under NASA's Commercial Crew Program. While Boeing is also a part of this programme, delays in its Starliner capsule's crewed missions have yet to be resolved.