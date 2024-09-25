In 1859, when Charles Darwin published On the Origin of Species, the Earth experienced one of the most powerful solar storms in recorded history. Telegraph systems across Europe and North America malfunctioned, sparking fires in some places. This event, later known as the Carrington event, was preceded by the first confirmed observation of a solar flare, an intense burst of radiation from the Sun. The flare set off brilliant auroras across the skies, signalling the onset of the solar storm. While the Carrington event was intense, new research shows that even more extreme solar storms have occurred in the past.

Radiocarbon Clues from Tree Rings

Scientists have uncovered evidence of these ancient storms by studying radiocarbon levels in tree rings. Fusa Miyake, a researcher from Nagoya University, led a team that discovered abrupt spikes in radiocarbon concentrations, indicating extreme solar storms. Their findings include events such as those in AD774, AD993, and even further back in 660BC and 5259BC. These solar storms were much stronger than the Carrington event, with the most intense storm on record occurring around 14,370 years ago, near the end of the last ice age.

Impact on Modern Technology

Solar storms occur when the Sun ejects charged particles that penetrate Earth's magnetic field. These storms can disrupt our technological infrastructure, including satellites, power grids, and communication networks. The events identified in tree rings suggest that our modern world would be vulnerable to such an event. With solar storms capable of shutting down global systems, scientists are working to understand their frequency and intensity by studying ancient trees worldwide. This research not only improves radiocarbon dating but also helps us prepare for future solar storms, which could have devastating effects on today's interconnected society.