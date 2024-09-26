Technology News
English Edition

WazirX’s Moratorium Appeal Gets Four Months' Time from Singapore Court, Here’s What it Means

WazirX has partnered with financial advisory firm Kroll in Singapore to support its restructuring efforts.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 September 2024 15:50 IST
WazirX’s Moratorium Appeal Gets Four Months' Time from Singapore Court, Here’s What it Means

Photo Credit: Facebook/ WazirX

One of WazirX’s multi-sig wallets was hacked for over $230 million on July 18

Highlights
  • WazirX is looking at a six months' timeline for financial restructuring
  • WazirX users are criticising the exchange for delaying compensations
  • Crypto withdrawals remain suspended on WazirX
Advertisement

WazirX, the Indian crypto exchange that suffered a $230 million hack in July, is actively working to restructure its finances and compensate affected users. In a recent development, a Singapore court has granted the exchange a four-month moratorium to finalize its financial restructuring. In a press release on Thursday, September 26, WazirX stated that this move lays the groundwork for a legally binding resolution to restore users' crypto balances.

In August, Zettai, the Singapore-based majority stakeholder in WazirX, filed a moratorium request with a Singapore court. A moratorium grants struggling companies a court-sanctioned grace period to devise their recovery plan. While WazirX initially indicated that it would require six months to restructure its finances, the court has only granted a four-month period. It remains uncertain whether this timeline will be extended to accommodate WazirX's original estimate.

In the press note obtained by Gadgets360, the exchange claimed that the Singapore court has acknowledged WazirX's active engagement with creditors and promptness in filing for this moratorium.

“As part of the court's conditions, WazirX will make wallet addresses public via a court affidavit, respond to user queries raised in the courtroom, release financial information, and ensure future voting for court applications is scrutinised by independent parties,” the note said.

In Singapore, WazirX has partnered with financial advisory firm Kroll to support its restructuring efforts. The exchange stated that it is collaborating with its advisors and stakeholders to develop a comprehensive plan that addresses the needs of all involved parties.

Amid intense criticism and social media backlash, WazirX co-founder and Zettai director Nischal Shetty expressed gratitude to the Singapore court for its latest ruling.

As of September 13, only 441 or 0.02 percent out of its registered user base of 16 million had agreed to WazirX's restructuring plan via emails.

On July 18, a multi-signature wallet associated with WazirX and managed by Liminal Custody was hacked, leading to a loss of over $230 million (approximately Rs. 1,900 crore) and leaving users in distress. As a result, crypto withdrawals on the platform have been suspended since the incident. Currently, 34 percent of users' INR funds remain frozen while the investigation is ongoing, but the remaining 66 percent of INR funds are available for withdrawal by users.

Meanwhile, reports have surfaced of the unidentified WazirX hacker laundering the stolen funds through software like Tornado Cash, which complicates any potential negotiations for recovering the stolen assets.

According to the WazirX team, the timeline for the company's financial restructuring will remain in effect unless a "white knight" investor steps in to provide a capital infusion.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, WazirX, Hack, Zettai, Nischal Shetty, Singapore, Moratorium
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale: Best Deals on OnePlus Phones

Related Stories

WazirX’s Moratorium Appeal Gets Four Months' Time from Singapore Court, Here’s What it Means
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 9 Discounted During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Live Updates: Don't Miss These Top Deals
  3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series Price, Sale Date Accidentally Leaked
  4. Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition With 6,000mAh Battery Debuts in India
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Begins for Prime Members: See Top Deals
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Best Deals on Samsung Mobiles
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale Starts: Best Deals
  8. Best Deals on OnePlus Phones During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024
#Latest Stories
  1. Sony MDR-M1 Studio Headphones With 360-Degree Spatial Sound Launched in India: Price, Features
  2. Meta Reportedly Partnering With Arm to Bring Advanced AI Capabilities to Smartphones
  3. Assassin's Creed Shadows Delayed to February 2025, Season Pass Model Dropped After Backlash
  4. Apple's Cheaper Vision Headset Could Be Equipped With Significantly Lower Resolution OLED Displays: Report
  5. WazirX’s Moratorium Appeal Gets Four Months' Time from Singapore Court, Here’s What it Means
  6. Karnataka Plans Tax Waivers for Hybrid Cars, Incentives for EVs
  7. Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Get Support for Real-Time Video Queries and Other AI Features
  8. Mozilla Hit With Privacy Complaint Over Firefox User Tracking
  9. India's Manufacturing Incentives Progress Amid Efforts to Cut China Imports
  10. Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Lunar White Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Availability
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »