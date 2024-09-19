Technology News
3,200-Year-Old Egyptian Military Barracks Found with Sword Inscribed with Ramesses II's Name

Archaeologists have discovered a 3,200-year-old military barracks in Egypt, featuring a sword with the name Ramesses II.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 19 September 2024 11:16 IST
3,200-Year-Old Egyptian Military Barracks Found with Sword Inscribed with Ramesses II's Name

Photo Credit: Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities

This longsword contains a hieroglyphic inscription that mentions Ramesses II

Highlights
  • Ancient Egyptian military barracks found containing Ramesses II sword
  • Archaeologists date the barracks back to almost 3,200 years
  • The barracks also contain cow burials, pottery, and weapons
Advertisement

A recent excavation in Egypt has uncovered a 3,200-year-old military barracks containing a treasure trove of ancient artefacts, including a sword inscribed with the name of Pharaoh Ramesses II. This discovery sheds light on Egypt's military operations during Ramesses II's reign, a time when threats from the Libyans were growing. The barracks also contained storerooms for grain, ovens for baking, and pottery filled with animal bones, including fish. Additionally, archaeologists found cow burials at the site, leading experts to suggest these animals were used for food.

Discovery of Bronze Sword and Limestone Blocks

Among the most significant finds was a bronze sword inscribed with Ramesses II's name, discovered in a small room near what might have been a defensive position. According to Ahmed El Kharadly, an archaeologist with the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, this suggests the sword was intended for combat and not merely ceremonial use.

The excavation also uncovered two limestone blocks with hieroglyphic inscriptions, one bearing the name of Ramesses II and the other referring to an official named Bay.

Strategic Military Location

The barracks were located along a military road in the northwest Nile Delta, a strategic point where Egyptian forces could defend against potential invasions from the western desert and the Mediterranean. The location of this site aligns with historical accounts indicating rising tensions between Egypt and Libyan groups.

Professor Anthony Spalinger from the University of Auckland noted that the garrison likely played a key role in controlling access to Egypt during this period.

Significance of the Discovery

Peter Brand, a history professor at the University of Memphis, highlighted the importance of the find for understanding the military strategy of Ramesses II. This well-preserved barracks offers rare insights into the logistics of Egypt's armed forces at the time.

Comments

Further reading: ancient egypt, Archaeology, Science
3,200-Year-Old Egyptian Military Barracks Found with Sword Inscribed with Ramesses II's Name
