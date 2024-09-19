Technology News
English Edition

Asteroid Apophis Could Strike the Earth If It Collides With Smaller Space Rocks: Study

New research suggests that small asteroid collisions could potentially alter Apophis’s trajectory, raising concerns about future risks.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 19 September 2024 09:30 IST
Asteroid Apophis Could Strike the Earth If It Collides With Smaller Space Rocks: Study

Photo Credit: Pixabay/Asteroid Meteorite

An illustration shows the God of Destruction asteroid Apophis approaching Earth.

Highlights
  • Small asteroids might deflect Apophis’s path to Earth
  • Future collisions with Apophis remain unlikely but possible
  • NASA’s DART could be key in redirecting Apophis if needed
Advertisement

Earth will have a close encounter with the asteroid Apophis, also known as the "God of Destruction" on Friday, April 13, 2029. Named after the Egyptian deity of chaos, this massive asteroid will come within 19,000 miles (30,600 kilometres) of our planet, close enough to be visible to the naked eye. However, recent research suggests that a collision with smaller asteroids could potentially alter Apophis's trajectory, raising concerns about future encounters.

Research on Apophis's Trajectory

Paul Wiegert, an astronomer at the University of Western Ontario, has investigated the impact of smaller space rocks on Apophis's path. Wiegert told Space.com, while the chances of such collisions occurring are minimal, there remains a slight risk.

He calculates that the probability of an asteroid deflecting Apophis enough to pose a threat after 2029 is about one in one million, as per the report. The likelihood of an asteroid striking Apophis and causing a direct impact with Earth in 2029 is even lower, approximately one in two billion.

Potential Impact and Future Monitoring

Apophis, which was first discovered in 2004, has been closely monitored due to its potential hazard. Initial assessments placed it high on risk lists, but a close flyby in March 2021 reassured scientists that a collision with Earth is not expected for at least 100 years. However, the recent study highlights that random impacts from smaller asteroids could still pose a future risk.

The asteroid's possible collision with Earth could have catastrophic consequences. If Apophis were to impact a densely populated area, it could unleash energy equivalent to more than 1,000 megatons of TNT, causing widespread devastation. Fortunately, with current technology and potential future interventions, such as NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), scientists hope to have strategies to deflect or mitigate the threat of Apophis.

Future Prospects

While Apophis's imminent pass in 2029 is not expected to result in a collision, it presents a valuable opportunity for scientific study and preparedness. As the astronomical community continues to explore ways to protect Earth from potential asteroid impacts, the close approach of Apophis serves as a crucial test of our readiness to handle such threats.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apophis, asteroids, NASA, Space, Science, Studies
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Samsung Galaxy S25+ Leaked Renders Suggest Similar Design; Battery Details Tipped
Xiaomi 14T Series to Come With AI-Powered Circle to Search and Other Features: Report

Related Stories

Asteroid Apophis Could Strike the Earth If It Collides With Smaller Space Rocks: Study
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13 Could Offer Vegan Leather Finish; Key Features Tipped
  2. Reliance Jio Offers 1 Year Free AirFiber With Diwali Dhamaka Offer
  3. Samsung Galaxy M55s Design Revealed; Will Launch in India on This Date
  4. Asteroid Dubbed 'God of Destruction' Could Hit the Earth If This Happens
  5. Infinix Confirms Zero Flip 5G Will Be Equipped With This MediaTek Chipset
  6. Amazfit T-Rex 3 Now Available for Pre-Order in India: See Price
  7. Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Mars’ Orbit Wobble Could Hint at the Presence of Dark Matter Emitting from Primordial Black Holes
  2. Asteroid Apophis Could Strike the Earth If It Collides With Smaller Space Rocks: Study
  3. Mysterious Radio Signals from Deep Space Reportedly Reached Earth After Eight Billion Years
  4. Ancient Black Holes Might Be Passing Through Our Solar System Frequently, Study Claims
  5. Skeletons Reveal Ancient Teenagers Experienced Puberty Similar to Modern Teens, Study Finds
  6. New MAL Blood Group System Identified, Revealing Genetic Basis of Rare Blood Types
  7. Could Earth Have Had Rings Like Saturn? Study Suggests Asteroid Breakup and Cooling Climate
  8. Samsung Galaxy M55s India Launch Date Set for September 23; Design and Key Specifications Revealed
  9. Infinix Zero Flip 5G Confirmed to Launch With MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC, 120Hz Display
  10. Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered Has Been Rated by ESRB for PS5, PC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »