Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Best Deals on Premium Laptops

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 offers up to 45 percent discount on laptops.

Updated: 2 May 2025 17:36 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Lenovo, Microsoft, Apple and other brands are selling laptops with discounted prices on Amazon

  • Laptops from HP, Dell and Apple are available with discounts
  • Apple's MacBook Air with M4 chip is listed for Rs. 1,15,990
  • Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users can avail five percent cashback
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 in India began on May 1 at 12pm (noon) after a 12-hour early access period for Prime subscribers. The sale is underway on the e-commerce platform, with up to 45 percent discounts on laptops. If you are looking to purchase a premium laptop, the ongoing sale has offers on laptops from brands like Lenovo, Asus, HP and more at reduced prices. In addition to sale discounts, you can also avail of device-specific coupons and bank-based offers on select products. 

Laptops from brands such as AppleDellAcerHP, and Lenovo are available with price cuts during the Amazon Great Summer Sale. Laptops designed for developers, gaming, everyday tasks, and content creation are listed with discounts. 

Apple's 15-inch M4 MacBook Air is priced is listed for Rs. 1,20,990, down from the original price of Rs. 1,24,990. Similarly, the Asus Vivobook S14 is selling for Rs. 1,04,990, instead of Rs. 1,22,990.

In addition to general discounts, Amazon's sale has no-cost EMI payment options, exchange offers, and other bundled deals. Besides the direct discounts on products, purchases made using HDFC credit cards and EMI transactions can avail an additional 10 percent instant discount. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users can take advantage of a five percent cashback offer.

Here are the top deals on premium laptops that you can get during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025.

Product Name Effective Sale Price List Price Amazon Link
Apple 2025 MacBook Air (M4, 15-inch) Rs. 1,20,990 Rs. 1,24,990 Buy Now
HP Zbook Power G4-A Rs. 1,39,458 Rs. 1,71,128 Buy Now
Dell Inspiron 13 Rs. 99,690  Rs. 1,27,700 Buy Now
Asus ProArt PX13 Rs. 1,59,990  Rs. 2,15,990 Buy Now
MSI CreatorPro X17 HX Rs. 4,94,490  Rs. 5,82,990 Buy Now
Asus TUF Gaming F15 Rs. 1,04,990  Rs. 1,37,990 Buy Now
HP OMEN Rs. 1,29,990  Rs. 1,86,047 Buy Now
Lenovo LOQ (2024) Rs. 99,5051 Rs. 1,39,290 Buy Now

Asus Vivobook S14

 1,04,9900 Rs. 1,52,990 Buy Now
Asus Vivobook S14 (2025, Intel Core i5) Laptop

Asus Vivobook S14 (2025, Intel Core i5) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1200 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core i5
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11 Home
SSD 512GB
Graphics Intel UHD Graphics
Weight 1.40 kg
