Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 in India began on May 1 at 12pm (noon) after a 12-hour early access period for Prime subscribers. The sale is underway on the e-commerce platform, with up to 45 percent discounts on laptops. If you are looking to purchase a premium laptop, the ongoing sale has offers on laptops from brands like Lenovo, Asus, HP and more at reduced prices. In addition to sale discounts, you can also avail of device-specific coupons and bank-based offers on select products.

Laptops from brands such as Apple, Dell, Acer, HP, and Lenovo are available with price cuts during the Amazon Great Summer Sale. Laptops designed for developers, gaming, everyday tasks, and content creation are listed with discounts.

Apple's 15-inch M4 MacBook Air is priced is listed for Rs. 1,20,990, down from the original price of Rs. 1,24,990. Similarly, the Asus Vivobook S14 is selling for Rs. 1,04,990, instead of Rs. 1,22,990.

In addition to general discounts, Amazon's sale has no-cost EMI payment options, exchange offers, and other bundled deals. Besides the direct discounts on products, purchases made using HDFC credit cards and EMI transactions can avail an additional 10 percent instant discount. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users can take advantage of a five percent cashback offer.

Here are the top deals on premium laptops that you can get during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Best Deals on Premium Laptops

