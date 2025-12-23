The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 is all set to kick off on January 6. Held at the Las Vegas Convention Centre in Nevada, it is one of the world's biggest technology trade shows. In recent weeks, brands have been announcing their upcoming innovations that will be showcased at the event. Samsung has now unveiled a teaser of the First Look 2026 show, which will provide an early glimpse of the company's plans for incorporating vision-based AI features in its lineup of home appliances.

Samsung's First Look 2026

The First Look 2026 will take place on January 4 at 7pm PT (8:30am if you're in India), two days before CES 2026 officially kicks off. In a press note, the company announced a media event at the with a media event at Wynn Las Vegas, a Casino hotel on South Las Vegas Boulevard. Although it is an in-person affair, the event will also be livestreamed on the Samsung Global Newsroom website and its YouTube channel.

Samsung said that the first look media event will feature key executives from the company, including TM Roh, CEO and Head of Device eXperience (DX) Division, SW Yong, President and Head of Visual Display (VD) Business, and Cheolgi Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of Digital Appliance (DA) Business.

The officials will outline customer experience innovation strategies across their respective areas. Samsung will host tech forums between January 5 and 6, with four sessions covering topics like artificial intelligence (AI), design, and home appliances.

The company, notably, has already announced that a new range of kitchen appliances will be unveiled at CES 2026. It emphasised the upgraded vision-based AI features built using Google Gemini and Google Cloud.

The upcoming lineup will include updated Bespoke AI refrigerators, over-the-range microwaves, slide-in ranges, and a new Bespoke AI Wine Cellar. These products are expected to improve everyday kitchen tasks through more accurate food recognition and smarter automation, as per the South Korean tech conglomerate.

Apart from this, Samsung has confirmed the anticipated unveilings of the upgraded Bespoke AI AirDresser, Bespoke AI Laundry Combo, WindFree Air Conditioner, and the flagship Bespoke AI Jet Bot Steam Ultra robot vacuum at CES 2026.