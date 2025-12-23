Hogwarts Legacy developer Avalanche Software has been working on a sequel to the Wizarding World action-RPG title. Publisher Warner Bros. Games has said that Hogwarts Legacy 2 is one of the “biggest priorities” at the studio but hasn't shared any details about the project. A new WB Games job listing, however, suggests that Hogwarts Legacy 2 could feature an online multiplayer component.

Released in 2023, Hogwarts Legacy was a solely single-player experience that allowed players to choose their Hogwarts house and explore the magical castle and its surroundings as a student. But as per a Warner Bros. Games job listing (spotted by Game Rant), Avalanche Software is working on a multiplayer RPG.

Avalanche Working on 'New Online Multiplayer RPG'

Warner Bros. is looking to hire for the position of Senior Software Engineer, Backend, at Avalanche to work on a “new online multiplayer RPG.” The listing does not explicitly mention if the role is tied to the Hogwarts Legacy sequel but suggests that prospective candidates would be working on the next chapter of the Wizarding World RPG.

“Join the team behind the blockbuster open world, action RPG Hogwarts Legacy as we create what's next,” the job listing on the Warner Bros. website reads.

“This person will work closely with project engineering, art, and design leadership to architect and implement the backend infrastructure for an online multiplayer RPG,” the description of the role says.

The job listing could also be referring to a separate unannounced multiplayer Harry Potter game in development at Avalanche. The studio is, however, confirmed to be working on the sequel to Hogwarts Legacy. Back in 2024, Warner Bros. said the game was one of the “biggest priorities in a couple of years down the road.”

Warner Bros., which is currently involved in a high-stakes takeover saga with Netflix and Paramount, had also said that Hogwarts Legacy 2 would have ties to the upcoming Harry Potter TV series. Developer Avalanche Software has reportedly been “coordinating some of the big-picture storytelling elements” in the sequel with narrative elements in the Harry Potter HBO series.

There's no official word on the release timeline for Hogwarts Legacy 2, but Warner Bros. will likely time the launch of the game to be close to the release of the Harry Potter TV show, which is slated to premiere in early 2027.

Hogwarts Legacy, which initially released on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X, is one of the highest selling games of all time. The action-RPG has sold over 40 million copies, Warner Bros. Games announced last week.